Top Salad Recipes | Easy Summer Salad Recipes | Healthy Salad Recipes

Believe it or not, summer is the best time to start a healthy diet as with the heat and humidity, healthy recipes can be the soothing balm for your body, providing you with ample amount of nutrition, vitamins, minerals and all the essential vital nutrients. But how do you improvise your food chart and where do you start adding these healthy bits to your diet?

What do you like to eat in summer?

As for us, summer cravings indicate lots of healthy juice and salad recipes. After a long day outside, we love a fresh platter of salad as an easy snack-on recipe, which will be filling, nourishing, healthy and extremely tasty as well. Salad recipes are also great to start the day with or to have as a side dish in a lunch.

Although popular ideas have given us a notion that a veg salad recipe can only contain a number of fruits or vegetables, hence we won't get sufficient amount of protein from these recipes, here let's shatter that notion once and for all!

Our top salad recipes contain all kinds of easy summer salad recipes that are filled with carbs, dietary fiber and protein as well. So, you can easily add these recipes as a part of your balanced meal or as a filling meal itself.

From corn to kala chana salad, our healthy salad recipes promise you a tasty platter of food, filled with nutrients. For example, our kala chana recipe is loaded with fiber, iron, sodium, potassium, folate and calcium. As a result, kala chana is known to be great for pregnant women or women in general, as a lot of women suffer from iron deficiencies.

Healthy salad recipes also help you by hydrating your body in the summer. As summer can be really draining and drenching for our body, adding a salad recipe in lunch or dinner will lend you the perfect balance of vitamins and minerals to your body.

To know what are our picks for top salad recipes, scroll down below and tell us in the comments below which salad recipes turn out to be the tastiest of the lot.

