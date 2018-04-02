Top Rava Recipes | Best Sooji Recipes | Easy Semolina Recipes

Rava, also known as semolina or sooji (suji), is one of the most popular ingredients, used in Indian cuisines, all across the country. Renowned in the name of "cream of wheat", rava or semolina contains an umpteen number of nutritional elements, essential for your flourishing health, thus indulging in rava recipes will ensure you are lending your body a wholesome bowl of healthy and flavoursome dishes, enriched in the goodness of various vital nutrients.

Why rava or semolina is given so much importance in Indian cuisines? The first and foremost reason lies in semolina's nutrition values. Sooji is enriched in potassium and iron, along with protein content. So, it forms a balanced meal and helps you improve your heart condition. Not only that, semolina is also known to help you in losing weight and is a great remedy for diabetic patients. Along with its delicious taste, sooji caters you a low-calorie filling meal, it is a win-win for us, isn't it?

Rava is a constant ingredient in our kitchen for its quick nature in adopting flavours. Our top rava recipes can be made almost instantly and can be indulged as quick breakfast recipes as well, take upma for instance.

Apart from breakfast recipes, rava can be the most suitable ingredient for a low-calorie dessert fix. Rava kheer or sooji halwa, with its delectable taste and satiny smooth texture, has won our heart in the first try itself.

With the time of heat approaching, we all want to spend less time in kitchen. Thus, rava recipes are a sure way of rescue! So, take a quick look at our easy semolina recipes and let us know about your favourite top rava recipes.

