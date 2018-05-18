Top Rainy Evening Snack Recipes | Easy Snack Recipes

Rainy evenings! How we love munching into rainy evening snacks with coffee while enjoying the picturesque view outside! But when it comes to snacks, what do you love to make for the rainy evenings? Here, we are sharing our favourite evening snack recipes for a perfect rainy evening!

Be it monsoon or light drizzling, we absolutely love the rainy evenings! With a refreshing gush of air, colourful umbrellas turn in the street! And you breathe freely, probably first time in a while! These special evenings call for a delicious platter of evening snack recipes! Dishes which will add up to our happy evenings and make it oh so perfect. So, let's quickly see some of our favourite rainy evening snack recipes!

Fries are called happy snacks!

Fries over guys peeps! Jokes apart, for a perfect rainy evening can anything get better than a plate full of delicious French fries? For the potato lovers, we have a range of happy snack recipes that will surely lift your mood instantly!

Baking and more!

Can a rainy night end without a sinful spoon of a delicious cake? To make peace with our sweet cravings, we are sharing our favourite cake recipes along with the snacks. Enjoy!

To know more about our top rainy evening snack recipes, scroll down below and tell us which ones you will be making this week!

Good news for all the potato lovers out there! Now you can make crispy french fries right at home. Check out our easy recipe video and you will never have to order French fries again!

This south-Indian dish has our heart as one of the tastiest fried snacks that we have tried! Try this already if you have not yet!

Crispy onion pakodas need no introduction as it has been our constant favourite ever since! If you are looking for a time-saving recipe for this delicious pakoda, do check out the recipe by clicking the link!

If you have got a bit of time in your hand, try our yummy paneer tikka recipe. Crispy, rich and spicy, this paneer tikka recipe will not dissapoint you!

For paneer lovers, this recipe is an absolute try cause once you fall in love with this, there is no looking back!

Not in a mood to fry something? Have you tried this toothsome chaat recipe yet? We bet this will lift your mood instantly by its utterly delicious taste!

To end the night in a perfect note, nothing can be better than this piece of sinful chocolate cake! Best part, it is made without egg, so that you can plunge in this delicacy without having to worry about calories at all!

The easiest cake recipe which will cater you a delicious cake within an hour and half! With very few ingredients, see how quickly you can bake happiness now!