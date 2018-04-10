Top Punjabi Recipes For Baisakhi | Top Veg Punjabi Recipes | Easy Punjabi Recipes

You don't have to be a Punjabi to fall in love with Punjabi recipes endlessly. Foodies of India can unite with each other in any occasion over their mutual love for the Punjabi cuisine and celebrate their affinity for Punjabi food by devouring into these drool-worthy Punjabi recipes.

We solely believe that Punjabi food goes much beyond their butter-chicken fame and when you start exploring their veg recipes, you'll find a hidden treasure, a world of delicacies that will not only fill your stomach with toothsome dishes but take your heart too, by their sweet warmth and the touch of familial love.

For our top Punjabi recipes, which contain a number of utterly tasty savoury Punjabi recipes, we have accumulated recipes that are high in protein and low in calories, so that you get to plunge in them without feeling guilty of consuming too much calories.

So, what draws all the foodies towards Punjabi recipes? The answer lies in its texture and taste, the ultimate blend of creaminess and a butterly delicate taste, which melts in your mouth just-so-easily. But how do they achieve this intricate concoction of satiny smooth texture and an ethereal taste? The secret is hidden in its cooking process. Unlike most of the cuisines, Punjabi recipes are slow-cooked, simmered in the exotic Indian flavours or soaked overnight for the ingredients to be tender and cooked easily.

To know more about these delicacies, check out our picks on the top Punjabi recipes for Baisakhi and tell us which are the ones that you'd be cooking this Baisakhi.

Rating: 4.5 /5