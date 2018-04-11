Poila Baisakh, or Pahela Baishakh, is the Bengali new year where people all across West Bengal, and all over the world, indulge in mouth-watering delicacies and usher in a new beginning. Bengali cuisine is famous for its sweet delicacies as well as for its utter love-affair with potato. So for our top Poila Baisakh recipes, we will be sharing our favourite Bengali recipes, a combination of both sweet and savoury recipes, which will surely leave you salivating for more.

We love Bengali sweet recipes, as we believe they are one of the best sweet recipes of the country. Be it sandesh, or ras malai, or our very own rasogolla, we drool over Bengali sweet recipes any day. For savoury recipes, there are just so many that we can not just pick one.

For our holiday morning breakfast, nothing can beat the flavourful combo of luchi-alur dom and for a sumptuous lunch, we will love to indulge in a platter full of pulao, aromatic rice, exotic and rich with various Indian flavours.

To know what are our picks on the top poila baisakh recipes for this year, go through the links below and tell us about your favourite Bengali recipes.

