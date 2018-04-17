Top Match Night Recipes | Easy Snack Recipes | Quick Snack Recipes

And IPL season is here! For Indians, cricket is not just another sports, it's an emotion and how we put our heart and soul in our team every time they get down on the field. For the match nights, we all have some superstitions as well. Probably we would stay in a specific corner of a sofa or we would refuse to get up from the seat while the match is on!

To make our match nights more special, munching on snacks is a must! And most of the times, we end up snacking on unhealthy store-bought snacks or more specifically chips and complain later on, about how unhealthy we have been eating lately. But what if we could easily prepare some mouth-watering snack recipes easily at home which will not only satiate our taste-buds but also lend us some nutrients?

Our top match night recipes are created keeping in mind that we may not want to spend a lot of time in making them. So, these easy snack recipes can be prepared real quick once you have all the ingredients and in case you don't, well IPL has just started and there is always a next time.

We always believe in the harmony of taste and health, so some of our recipes also include fruits in a chaat form, so that you can enjoy a fresh bowlful of snacks while adding some fruity nutrients to your body.

From crispy French fries to potato wedgies, from spicy peanuts chat to a saucy bowl of pasta, our top match night recipes include all the lip-smacking snacks which will oomph up your match-night fun instantly. Check out the healthy snacks recipes below and tell us which snack recipes should we try next. Good luck to your favourite team!

Rating: 4.0 /5