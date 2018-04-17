Top Match Night Recipes | Easy Snack Recipes | Quick Snack Recipes

And IPL season is here! For Indians, cricket is not just another sports, it's an emotion and how we put our heart and soul in our team every time they get down on the field. For the match nights, we all have some superstitions as well. Probably we would stay in a specific corner of a sofa or we would refuse to get up from the seat while the match is on!
To make our match nights more special, munching on snacks is a must! And most of the times, we end up snacking on unhealthy store-bought snacks or more specifically chips and complain later on, about how unhealthy we have been eating lately. But what if we could easily prepare some mouth-watering snack recipes easily at home which will not only satiate our taste-buds but also lend us some nutrients?
Our top match night recipes are created keeping in mind that we may not want to spend a lot of time in making them. So, these easy snack recipes can be prepared real quick once you have all the ingredients and in case you don't, well IPL has just started and there is always a next time.
We always believe in the harmony of taste and health, so some of our recipes also include fruits in a chaat form, so that you can enjoy a fresh bowlful of snacks while adding some fruity nutrients to your body.
From crispy French fries to potato wedgies, from spicy peanuts chat to a saucy bowl of pasta, our top match night recipes include all the lip-smacking snacks which will oomph up your match-night fun instantly. Check out the healthy snacks recipes below and tell us which snack recipes should we try next. Good luck to your favourite team!
Read: French Fries Recipe| How To Make Homemade French Fries
Read: Potato Bajji Recipe: How To Make Aloo Bajiya
Read: Onion Pakora Recipe | Crispy Onion Fritters Recipe | Eerulli Bajji Recipe
Read: Mirchi Bajji Recipe: How To Make Menasinakai Bajji
Read: Congress Kadalekai Recipe | How To Make Masala Peanuts Chat | South Indian Spicy Salad Recipe | Cong
Read: Chilli Cheese Corn Sandwich Recipe | Sweet Corn Chilli Cheese Sandwich Recipe | Cheesy Corn Sandwic
Read: White Sauce Pasta Recipe: How To Make Bechamel Sauce Penne Pasta
Read: Tawa Garlic Bread Recipe: How To Prepare Garlic Bread At Home
Read: Canapes Chaat Recipe | Quick Canape Bites | Chaat Basket Recipe
Read: Kala Chana Fruit Salad Recipe: How To Make Black Chana Fruit Salad At Home
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
Related Articles
- Creamy Macaroni & Corn Cheese Balls Recipe
- Spicy Red Chutney Recipe For Momos
- Quick Chana Sundal Recipe For Snack
- 10 Monsoon Snacks You Just Cannot Afford To Miss
- Aloo Ki Kachori: Monsoon Snack Recipe
- Mirch Ke Pakode: Spicy Snack Recipe
- Jhal Muri: Kolkata Special Snack Recipe
- Piyazi: Delicious Bengali Snack Recipe
- Spicy Dhaniya Vada Recipe
- 10 Yummilicious Pakora Recipes For Weekend
- Weekend Special: Bread Chaat Recipe
- Quick & Easy Aloo Kurkure Recipe (Watch Video)