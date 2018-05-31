Top Mango Recipes | Easy Mango Recipes

Luscious mangoes! How we wait for summer all year for this seasonal delight to come and make our taste-buds happy! And the best part! Mango recipes are super easy to make, as they hardly take up any time and give us delicious dishes! Hence, we are sharing our top mango recipes which we love and believe if you try them, it will be love at first sight (err taste may be)!

Mango recipes are endless in number. So, how do you decide what to make for the season? From tasty side dishes to delicious ice creams, toothsome desserts or a soothing lassi, you name it and we can make it with mangoes.

But before you go on and read all about our delicious mango recipes, did you know that mangoes are not just a tasty fruit, but they are super beneficial for your health too? Here, read quickly on how a mango can be super healthy for your body and endow you with all the nutrients which are super essential for you.

Mangoes contain antioxidants that help in preventing cancer, boosts your immunity system and protects your cells from further damage. Moreover, mangoes have vitamin C, which helps you in clearing out acne and other skin blemishes, giving you a healthy and beautiful skin texture.

Did you know that mangoes can help with your eyesight? As it is a great source of vitamin A, mangoes can help you with improving your eyesight. Not only that, it is known to lower your cholesterol levels and help you with diabetes, as it is a great source of fiber.

Now that we have learned how mangoes are super healthy and benefit our health overall, let's move on to the recipes and quickly read our top mango recipes.

This lassi is quite popular for soothing our drenched soul on a super-hot day! Mango lassi can prevent heat stroke as well. Click on the link to know how to make it.

How to cheer up on a gloomy day? Simple, add sunshine in your breakfast table with this delicious sunshine mango recipe.

Mango ice cream needs no introduction. Here, we are using only three ingredients to make this! Watch this super easy recipe to know how to make it.

This easy side-dish can be made within 15 minutes and you can enjoy this with roti, chapati, dosa or simply as a dessert.

The easiest dessert recipe that you can make with mangoes! Have you tried this yet?