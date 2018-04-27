Top Dinner Recipes| Easy Dinner Recipes| Best Dinner Recipes

Cooking dinner is a task which involves a lot of hustle, especially in the months of summer. Even before you are ready with all the ingredients, you are exhausted. Thus, cooking a whole meal seems daunting. Allow us to solve this issue for you. We are sharing our favourite top dinner recipes which are super easy to make that barely take up any time and give you a wholesome platter of nutrition. Read on!

For the summer months, dinner should be light yet filling, something that you can easily digest and will not be too complex to make either. In the world of takeout dinner, which always seems easier for us, let us try some easy dinner options that will lend us a nourishing dish without having to go through a complex procedure.

For our top dinner recipes, our favourite flat bread recipes are ragi roti and akki roti. Both of these rotis have got the name and fame of being a healthy dish, which are sumptuous, crispy and nutritious. We love to have our roti or chapatis with a chutney or a side-dish that makes the platter look enticing.

If you are more of a rice person, welcome our lemon rice and curd rice into your food chart. Slightly pungent in flavour, these rice recipes add a freshness to your dinner along with endowing you with a number of nutrients, minerals and vitamins. Carb plays a vital role in our nutrition, hence these rice recipes cater to you the exact amount of carbs which you need and make your meal a completely balanced platter of tasty dishes.

End your dinner with a sweetish tinge, and welcome our sweet recipes to your dinner; and trust me, summer meals will seem more refreshing than ever. From apple rabdi to almond malai kheer, we believe kheer should be best indulged in as a chilled dessert option and our refreshing dessert recipes will make your dinner surely end on a sweet note.

To know how to make these dinner recipes, quickly scroll down and check out our top dinner recipes. Tell us in the comments below which dish turns out to be your favourite.

Rating: 4.0 /5