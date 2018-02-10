Easy Homemade Tawa Pizza Recipe

Homemade Tawa Pizza Recipe | Mini Tawa Pizza | Tawa Pizza | Boldsky

Pizza has been our comfort food ever since childhood, when weekend meant no classes in school and evening walks with papa, which would always end up in gorging toothsome pizzas. Yet after growing up, some of us can not cherish this delicious piece of cheesy happiness always because we do not have access to an oven in the home or the place where we are currently living.

Well, worry not, fellow pizza lovers! Here, we present the easy and simple homemade tawa pizza recipe that can be made within a couple of minutes and the best part is that for this you would not need an oven!

Often time, pizza has been accused as an unhealthy junk food for its restaurant version and we have been forbidden to indulge in one by our nutritionists. But now that we are here with a healthy rendition of this vegetarian bell pepper pizza, even your nutritionists can not say no to this gastronomical delight.

Also, there is a popular misconception that tawa pizza lacks the crispiness which you can only enjoy in its oven-baked form. But here lies the truth, the tawa pizza can be as crisp as an oven pizza, only the colour of the pizza can differ slightly from the one you get in restaurants.

Now, without any further adieu, let us guide you step by step on how to make this tawa baked goodness within a few minutes easily at home.

TAWA PIZZA RECIPE | HOMEMADE TAWA PIZZA RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE TAWA PIZZA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE TAWA PIZZA RECIPE | TAWA PIZZA VIDEO RECIPE | TAWA PIZZA RECIPE STEP BY STEP Tawa Pizza Recipe | Homemade Tawa Pizza Recipe | How To Prepare Tawa Pizza Recipe | How To Make Tawa Pizza Recipe | Tawa Pizza Video Recipe | Tawa Pizza Recipe Step By Step Prep Time 2 Hours45 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 3 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 5 Ingredients For the dough: Maida - 3 cups (360 g) + dusting Water - 1 cup (warm) Dry active yeast - 2 tbsp Sugar - 1/4th tsp Salt - 1/4th tbsp Olive oil - 2 tbsp + for greasing For the Pizza Sauce: Tomato puree - 2 cups Olive oil - 2 tbsp Salt - 1 tsp Tomato ketchup - ½ cup Red chilli powder - 2 tsp Garlic - 5-6 chopped Mixed herbs - 2 tsp Onion- 1 (finely chopped) For The Toppings: Green bell pepper - ½ (cut into 2-inch thin pieces) Yellow bell pepper - ½ (cut into 2-inch thin pieces) Onion - 1 (cut into 2-inch thin pieces) Mozzarella cheese - 1 cup (grated) Oregano - As desired (for sprinkling) Red chilli flakes - As desired (for sprinkling) Pizza sauce - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Take a pan. 2. Brush it with the olive oil and keep it aside. 3. Take a finely kneaded pizza dough, a thinner one will be preferable as it will take lesser time to be cooked evenly on the tawa. 4. Make it flat and place it on the tawa. 5. Close the lid and let it cook on low flame for a while. 6. Open the lid. 7. Flip the pizza base on the other side to cook it evenly. 8. Close the lid again. 9. Open the lid and smear the pizza sauce all over the pizza dough. 10. Put onion on the top of your pizza base. 11. Add ½ of a yellow bell pepper. 12. Add ½ of a green bell pepper. 13. Add the grated cheese. 14. Sprinkle chilli flakes and oregano on the top. 15. Close the lid. 16. Take a tawa pan. 17. Place the sauce pan on the top of the tawa pan. 18. Cook it for 40-45 minutes. 19. Now open the lid. 20. Remove the pizza from the pan and cut it into pieces with a knife or a pizza cutter. 21. Serve hot. Instructions 1. Be careful with the pizza dough, as you need to make it thinner (0.3 mm-0.5 mm) to cook it evenly on all the sides.

'2. While choosing your tawa, make sure to pick a thick-bottomed one to avoid burning the base.

3. Cook on a low flame from the start to end to make sure that you are not overcooking your pizza. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 slice

Calories - 230 cal

Protein - 18 g

Carbohydrates - 35 g

Fibre - 5g

