Tawa Paneer Recipe: Here’s How To Make It In Less Time
Paneer Dishes are undoubtedly amazing. Indian cuisine is almost incomplete without Paneer recipes. If you go around the country, you will come across numerous paneer dishes served in almost every Indian restaurant. One such recipe is of Tawa Paneer which happens to be a semi-dry dish prepared using soft paneer cubes, tomatoes, capsicum, onions and some basic Indian spices. The best thing about this dish is that it prepared on a tawa unlike any other paneer dishes. It has a tangy spicy flavour in it. The dish will surely delight you and your taste buds.
Today we are here to sharethe recipe for Tawa Paneer. Scroll down to read on.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side Dish
Serves: 3
- 250 grams of paneer, cut into cubes
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 medium-sized garlic cloves
- 3 medium-sized chopped tomatoes
- 1 medium-sized capsicum, diced
- 1 finely chopped large onion large
- 1-inch ginger
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon chopped green chilies
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ½ teaspoon carom seeds
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ¼ teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder
- ½ teaspoon crushed dry fenugreek leaves
- ½ teaspoon dry mango powder
- salt as required
- 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves
- 2 lemon wedges
Preparation
- First, crush the ginger and garlic in a mortar pestle to make a coarse paste.
- Next add chopped tomatoes to a blender to make a smooth puree. Keep aside.
Making Tawa Paneer
- Take a tawa and melt the butter on it. In case, you don't have a tawa, you can use a frying pan.
- Next add carom seeds and fry till aromatic.
- Now add chopped onions and saute till they turn translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies into the sauteed onions.
- Next add chopped capsicum and saute for 3 minutes. Make sure to keep the flame low-medium.
- Next add turmeric, red chili and coriander powder. Mix well.
- Now add garam masala powder and dry mango powder.
- Mix and saute well for one minute.
- Add tomato puree. Stir well and then add salt as per your taste.
- Stir and saute well, till butter starts releasing from the sides of the masala. You will also find that the mixture starts thickening well.
- In case, the tomato and spices mixture become a bit dry, you can add 1-2 tablespoons of water into the masala.
- Now it is time to add the paneer cubes into the masala. While yu add the paneer cubes, make sure you mix them gently and evenly. This way the masala will coat each paneer cube uniformly.
- Once the paneer cubes and the masala are well mixed, turn off the flame.
- Add crushed dry fenugreek leaves and stir gently.
- Garnish the Tawa Paneer with chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges.
- Serve hot with naan, roti or paratha.
- People - 3
- Calories - 328kcal
- Fat - 25g
- Protein - 12g
- Carbohydrates - 16g
- Fiber - 4g
