Sweet Corn Kosambari Recipe | How To Make Corn Pomegranate Kosambari Salad | Ugadi Special Easy 5-mi

Kosambari loosely translates to a fresh bowlful of salad, bursting into flavours in our mouth, packed with freshly picked fruits and vegetables with a tit-bit of Indian spices. Amongst all the types of kosambaris that we have tried and loved, Sweet Corn Kosambari has a special place in our heart with its unique texture and flavour quotients. This sweet corn salad, which can be prepared almost instantly, comes with a number of health benefits too, while being quite filling and sumptuous on its own.
Based on only 3 ingredients - sweet corn, pomegranates and lime zest - this kosambari recipe stands out for us for an ample number of nutritional benefits that it adds to our health. Pomegranate is known for being rich in antioxidants, which works as an inflammatory agent and helps us in preventing cancer and major heart diseases. Sweet corn again has antioxidant properties which will slow down your ageing process, while enhancing blood circulation and encouraging hair growth.
Moreover, this salad recipe can be prepared almost instantly within 5 minutes, once you have all the ingredients ready. With Ugadi nearing, try this tangy flavourful corn salad recipe; take a look at the video or go through the step-by-step instructions and welcome a new favourite salad to your menu.
Recipe By: Kavya S
Recipe Type: Salad/Appetizers
Serves: 2
1. Corn - 1 bowl
2. Oil - for seasoning
3. Mustard seeds - 1 tbsp
4. Coriander leaves (chopped) - a handful
5. Chillies - 1 long green chilli, finely chopped
6. Pomegranates - ¼th cup
7. Lime Juice - 1 tbsp
8. Coconut - ½ cup
9. Salt - to taste
10. Crushed peppercorn - 1 tsp
1. Take a pan and add oil to it.
2. Add mustard seeds, chillies, corns and stir them for a minute.
3. Add pomegranate, coconut, coriander, salt and mix everything well.
4. Add crushed peppercorn and lemon juice on top of it.
5. Mix everything and transfer it into a bowl.
6. Serve with extra lime juice or coriander leaves on it or as it is.
- 1. If you prefer a fresh salad, add the fresh corns with all the other ingredients in a bowl instead of cooking it in a pan.
- 2. To serve this dish to children, avoid using chillies and serve it by squeezing an extra lemon on top.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 170 cal
