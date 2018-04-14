Rise and shine with our summer-special sunshine smoothie recipe! Waking up in the morning to face a long day can be dreading thing for a lot of us! But not anymore! We give you a glass full of vibrant colours, aptly justifying the name. Sipping into this fresh juice right in the morning will give you a smooth start to the wonderful day ahead.

So, what makes this smoothie so special? This tangy, zesty glass full of sunshine contains all the fruits that you love and, trust me, indulging in healthy recipes were never so much fun before! The fusion of mango, pineapple, orange, banana and dates along with honey, gives you a glass full of fresh citrus juice, imbued in fresh colours and an array of vitamins to make you healthier than ever.

So, what do we get from this glassful of tropical sunshine? This mixed juice recipe is brimmed with vitamin C, hence having it once or twice a week will give you fresh and glowing skin in no time. Along with that, the antioxidants will rejuvenate your skin and vitamin A will ensure that your eyesight remains strong for a long time.

As for the consistency of this smoothie, we prefer it to be rather thin and in a juice-like consistency. But if you like thick smoothies, feel free to add on a couple of banana cubes more and enjoy this creamy fruity delight, which is oh-so nourishing for your skin and health.

Sunshine Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Recipe | Mixed Fruit Juice Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Smoothies Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Pineapple - 1 medium sized 2. Banana - 1 ripe banana 3. Orange juice - ½ cup 4. Dates - 4 5. Honey - 2 tsp 6. Mango - 1 ripe mango How to Prepare 1. Cut all the fruits into small pieces. 2. Take a mixing jar and add all the fruits, dates, honey and orange juice. 3. Blend it to perfection. 4. Transfer the smoothie to a jar and serve it extra chilled with ice cubes on top. Instructions 1. You can also use frozen fruits for this recipe if preferred.

2. We have strictly avoided using any artificial sweetener to keep it healthy and diet-chart friendly. Feel free to add sugar if you wish to. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

Calories - 226.7 cal

Fat - 0.9 g

Protein - 6.5 g

Carbohydrates - 51.5 g

Fibre - 4.2 g

