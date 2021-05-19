Sooji Ladoo Recipe: Recipe To Make It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Sooji Ke Ladoo or Rava Ladoo is a popular Indian sweet. The dish is loved across the country and is prepared on many occasions. Though it is a Maharashtrian recipe, people across the country have it, especially during the festivals. Prepared using sooji or rava, grated coconut, fried or roasted nuts and powdered sugar, the ladoos are quite delicious to eat. You can also store these ladoos in an air-tight container and keep them in fridge for over a month.

Today we have brought the recipe for this ladoo. In order to know how you can prepare these at home, scroll down to read more.

Sooji Ladoo Recipe: Recipe To Make It At Home Sooji Ladoo Recipe: Recipe To Make It At Home Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 14 ladoos Ingredients For Roasting Rava 1 tablespoon of Ghee 1 cup heaped fine sooji or rava 6 tablespoons of freshly grated coconut Other Making Ladoos ½ cup of sugar 3 tablespoons of ghee 3 tablespoons of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds and pistachios) 1 tablespoon of golden raisins ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

How to Prepare In a Kadai, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee on medium flame. Once the ghee melts, reduce the flame and add sooji into the Kadai. Combine sooji into the melted ghee and began roasting. Keep roasting the sooji on low-medium flame. Make sure the sooji doesn't get brown. Just let it turn crispy. After you have roasted the sooji, add freshly grated coconut into the roasted sooji. Stir and roast for at least 2 minutes on a low flame. After this, turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down on its own. Meanwhile, grind sugar into fine powder. For this add sugar into the grinder and grind dry. Add the powdered sugar into the sooji and coconut mixture. Now transfer the entire mixture into the grinder and grind into fine powdered texture. Frying Dry Fruits Now in a separate pan, add ghe and heat on low-medium flame. Add 3 tablespoons of chopped nuts and fry for 1 minute. You'll see that the nuts become slightly golden while the raisins become plump. Turn off the flame and keep the nuts aside. Making Rava Laddu Mix the sooji, sugar and coconut mixture uniformly after grinding them into a fine powder. Add ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder into the mixture. Mix again and let the mixture cool down slightly. Add melted ghee into the mixture and add roasted nuts. Take litte portion of the mixture in your hands and give a round shape to them. The shape should be like round ball. Make ladoos with the entire mixture and store them in an air-tight container. You can also store these ladoos in the fridge.

Instructions Nutritional Information ladoos - 14 ladoos

Calories - 132 kcal

Fat - 7.1g

Protein - 1g

Carbohydrates - 16.1g

Fiber - 1.1g

