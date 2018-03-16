Shenga Holige Recipe | How To Make Peanut Poli | Shenga Poli Recipe | Peanut Obatu Recipe

Shenga Holige, or Peanut Poli, is one of the tastiest flat-bread recipes that we have ever tried and the filling of peanuts and jaggery endows this dish with an unctuous delicious taste that we are totally drooling over. This flaky, crispy flat-bread with a soft and sweet filling of the peanuts and jaggery has won our hearts and this Ugadi, we are totally switching over to this recipe instead of our regular roti.
Shenga Poli, or Peanuts Poli, roots from the authentic recipes of our very own Karnataka state and gives us the delicate comfort of homemade food with a warm sweetened tinge of taste that has made us get hooked to this obatu or roti recipe. For the spring or summer evenings or for a festival-time family-gathering, we are totally opting for it, as it is a no-fuss delicious dish that will surely be a hit among people of all ages.
This Ugadi, try this sweet peanut flat-bread recipe, by just clicking on our video or take a look at the recipe below and cherish the merriment of a new year with an array of delectable dishes.
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
1. Peanuts - 1 cup
2. Oil - for frying
3. Til - ¼th cup
4. Milk - 3/4th cup
5. Maida - 3/4th cup
6. Semolina - 1/4th cup
7. Jaggery - 3/4th bowl
8. Water - 3/4th cup
9. Salt - a pinch
10. Cardamom - 3
-
1. Take a bowl and add maida, semolina, and salt to it.
2. Mix everything well.
3. Add water little by little and knead it into a soft dough.
4. Leave it for 5 minutes.
5. Take a pan and roast the peanuts lightly in it.
6. Roast the peanuts until the colour turns golden brown and add them to a mixing jar.
7. Add til, jaggery, cardamom and grind them to perfection.
8. Take a bowl to blend the mixture with milk and knead it well.
9. Divide both the doughs in smaller portions and add them together.
10. Roll into thin puris and place them on a tawa one by one.
11. Fry them on a tawa, flip both the sides, add some oil and fry until the edges turn crisp.
12. Serve with ghee or a side-dish of your choice.
- 1. Add rice flour if the filling is of a thinner consistency, as it is good if the filling dough is a bit firm.
- 2. Be careful while rolling the dough, as it tends to break easily.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 115 cal
- Fat - 1 g
- Protein - 11 g
- Carbohydrates - 17 g
