Sheer Kurma Recipe | Sheer Khurma Recipe | Eid Special Dessert Recipe

With Eid coming near, today we are sharing one of our favourite Eid special dessert recipes, which goes by the name Sheer kurma. Out of all the milky desserts that we have tried and loved, this one stays right at the top of our favourites for being so creamy and light at the same time.

Sheer kurma recipe which also goes by the name of sheer korma or sheer khurma can be made really easily once you have collected all the essential materials. To make this milky dessert quickly, we will suggest you to soak the almonds and dry dates, beforehand, so that it can enrich the taste and give you the desired texture of the dessert recipe.

Making this dish is a simple task. Boil the milk and pressure cook the rice. To give this dessert a smooth texture, grind the rice with milk after boiling it. Add sugar and all the essential ingredients and fry the dry fruits in ghee before adding it to the kurma.

The taste of this particular dessert can be compared to a gastronomical bliss. Dry fruits fried in ghee does not only contribute to the texture of the dish but also makes it a royal dish, a classic Mughlai dessert that will make you go back in time.

To check the complete sheer kurma recipe, watch the video or simply follow the step-by-step pictorial instructions. Also, tell us about your favourite Ramadan desserts.

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Boldsky

Recipe Type: Dessert

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1. Milk (full cream) - 2 liters

    2. Rice - 50 g

    3. Sugar - 125 g

    4. Raisins - 60 g

    5. Dry dates - 70 g (soaked for 8 hours)

    6. Vermicelli (crushed) - 50 g

    7. Ghee - 60 g

    8. Green cardamom - 5

    9. Clove - 1

    10. Chironji - 30 g

    11. Almonds - 30 g

    12. Cashews - 50 g

    13. Walnuts - 50 g

    14. Dry coconut (grated) - ½ cup

    15. Kewra water - a few drops

    16. Makhane - for garnishing

How to Prepare

  • 1. Boil the full cream milk.

    2. Pressure cook the rice for 3-4 whistles and mix it with milk.

    3. Grind the rice and add it to the boiled milk.

    4. Stir the milk and add sugar.

    5. Add raisins and dry dates and keep stirring for 5 minutes.

    6. Add crushed vermicelli and let it cook for 5 minutes.

    7. Take a pan and add ghee.

    8. Add crushed elaichi, clove, chironji, almonds, cashews, walnuts and let it turn golden.

    9. Add dry coconuts and stir for a minute.

    10. Add everything to the milk and let it rest for one and a half hours.

    11. Add kewra water and let it rest for 40 minutes.

    12. Garnish with almonds, walnuts and makhane.

Instructions
  • 1. You can add makhane while cooking the dessert as well.
  • 2. Adding kewra water is optional. If you prefer the dessert as it is, you need not add the kewra water.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 cup (150 gm)
  • Calories - 316 cal
  • Fat - 18 g
  • Protein - 8.8g
  • Carbs - 24.7 g
  • Fiber - 0.9g

STEP BY STEP : HOW TO MAKE SHEER KURMA

1. Boil the full cream milk.

2. Pressure cook the rice for 3-4 whistles and mix it with milk.

3. Grind the rice and add it to the boiled milk.

4. Stir the milk and add sugar.

5. Add raisins and dry dates and keep stirring for 5 minutes.

6. Add crushed vermicelli and let it cook for 5 minutes.

7. Take a pan and add ghee.

8. Add crushed elaichi, clove, chironji, almonds, cashews, walnuts and let it turn golden.

9. Add dry coconuts and stir for a minute.

10. Add everything to the milk and let it rest for one and a half hours.

11. Add kewra water and let it rest for 40 minutes.

12. Garnish with almonds, walnuts and makhane.

