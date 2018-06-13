Shahi Paneer Recipe| How To Make Shahi Paneer| Easy Paneer Recipes

Shahi paneer as the name suggests, roots from Mughlai recipes and gets all its due love for its royal taste, laced in an array of aromatic Indian spices. To oomph up your dinner menu without putting much effort, try this easy paneer recipe! Read on!
Shahi paneer is one such paneer recipe which you can make in minutes and savour the royal taste as a perfect dinner recipe. One can find a number of variations of this recipe as you travel through India but here, we will be sharing the easiest version of it, so that even beginners can slay this dish!
For the base of this recipe, you can use either yogurt or curd. Here we will be using curd and tomato for the base as the amalgamation of these two ingredients together give this dish a delicious taste, aptly justifying the name of the recipe.
Cooking this dish is as easy as it can get. Chop onions and tomatoes, make a tomato puree and cook all the ingredients properly. At the end, add paneer cubes and let it cook with all the spices for a couple of minutes. Once the paneer cubes are imbued in the stunning flavours of the spices, garnish with coriander leaves and your shahi paneer recipe is ready to serve!
So, without any further ado, let's get right into this delicious shahi paneer recipe and quickly watch the video to include this in your grand dinner plan.
Recipe By: Rakhi Singh
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 2
-
1. Onion (paste) - 2 medium sized
2. Tomato (puree) - 3
3. Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp
4. Paneer - 200 g
5. Turmeric - 1/4th tbsp
6. Garam Masala - ½ tbsp
7. Salt - as required
8. Coriander leaves - for garnishing
9. Curd (whisked) - 1 cup
-
1. Take a pan and heat oil.
2. Add onion paste and saute it for a couple of minutes.
3. Add tomato puree and let it cook for a minute.
4. Add curd and all the spices.
5. Mix everything together and add paneer cubes.
6. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes.
7. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with naan or parathas.
- 1. Add butter or ghee to add the taste quotients.
- 2. You can cook this recipe even without tomato. In case you do not like adding tomato puree, feel free to make this dish tomato free.
- Serving size (150 gm) - 1 cup
- Calories - 205 cal
- Fat - 14.4 g
- Protein - 9.1g
- Carbs - 9.8g
- Fiber - 2.2g
