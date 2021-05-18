Arrabiata Pasta Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Pasta is one of the delicious Italian dinners that one can have. When it comes to pasta, there are many types of it and can be prepared in different sauce. Out of all, the arrabiata pasta is one of the most-preferred. Prepared using penne pasta in tomato and pepper sauce, the dish is quite spicy. The word arrabiata itself means 'angry' in Italian. The dish is named so due to its spicy and hot flavour. Today we have brought the recipe of Arrabiata Pasta for you. You can prepare this recipe for your family for dinner and recieve appreciation from them.

Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dinner, Main course Serves: 3 Ingredients For Cooking Pasta 2 cups of penne pasta 4 cups of water ½ teaspoon of salt For Arrabiata Sauce 2 cups of roughly chopped tomatoes or 1 cup of tomato puree 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic 1 teaspoon of red chili powder or 2 teaspoons chili flakes 2 tablespoons of olive oil ¼ teaspoon dried oregano 4-5 basil leaves ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder ¼ teaspoon sugar - optional ¼ cup water - optional 2 to 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese (veg)

How to Prepare Cooking Pasta Boil 2 cups of penne pasta in 4 cups of water on medium flame. Add 2-3 drops of any cooking oil into the pasta to ensure pasta doesn't stick together. In case, you don't have penne pasta, you can go for macroni or fusili pasta as well. On a medium-high flame, cook until the pasta is becomes soft.. Strain the pasta and keep it aside. Making Sauce In case, you don't have tomato puee, transfer the roughly chopped tomatoes into a blender. Blend until you get smooth puree. While you are making the puree, make sure you do not add water. Take a pan and heat some olive oil into it. Add finely chopped garlic into the heated oil. Sauté for 20-30 seconds. Next, add red chili powder or crushed chili flakes. Combine well with the oil and garlic. You can add more chili powder or fakes, if you want spicy taste. After this, add the tomato puree and salt as per the taste. Combine well. Cover and cook the tomato puree on medium flame for 1-2 minutes. Add water and let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes. This will ensure that the sauce gets cooked well and the raw aroma goes away. As soon as the sauce mixture starts leaving oil from the sides, this means that the arrabiata sauce is cooked well. At this point, add dried oregano, sugar and ground black pepper. Making Arrabiata Pasta Once the sauce is cooked, add the boiled pasta and mix well. Mix well to ensure that the sauce coats pasta uniformly. Turn off the flame and add basil leaves. You can also chop the leaves before adding them to the pasta. Mix gently Serving Suggestions Add parmesan cheese into the pasta. Serve in bowl by sprinkling some more cheese and a few basil sprigs. You can also serve with garlic bread. Notes: You can use any pasta of your choice. People generally make arrabiata pasta with penne. But you can also use macroni or fusili. It is advisable to use tomato puree while making arrabiata pasta. This ensures that the arrabiata sauce gets prepared nicely. You can also add chopped green chilies into the arrabiata sauce. You can also replace pepper powder with crushed pepper corns. You can also make the pasta cheesy by adding cheese, milk and cornflour.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 350kcal

Fat - 12g

Protein - 11g

Carbohydrates - 48g

Sugar - 5g

Fiber - 8g

