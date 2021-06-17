Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Kesari is a popular sweet dish prepared in Southern parts of the country. It is prepared using roasted rava, cashews, raisins, saffron and cardamom powder. The orange-coloured dessert just melts down as soon as you take a bite. It is usually prepared during auspicious occasions including festivals.

The reason why this dessert is known as Kesari is due to the presence of orange colour in the dish. The saffron which is also known as Kesar is added into the dish and so it gets the name.

Today we are here to tell you about the recipe for preparing Kesari.

Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: dessert Serves: 5 Ingredients For Roasting Dry Fruits And Rava 5 tablespoons of Ghee 8-10 cashews 1 tablespoon of raisins 1 cup fine rava For Sugar Syrup ¾ cup sugar or as add required 2 cups water 2 pinches of saffron strands 2 drops natural orange color extract (optional) Other Ingredients ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder 1 pinch edible camphor

How to Prepare Roasting Dry Fruits Take a Kadai and heat 5 tablespoons of ghee. Heat the ghee on low-medium flame and till the ghee melts down completely. Add cashews and fry till they turn slightly golden. Remove and keep aside. Next add raisins and fry till they swell. Remove and keep aside. Roasting Rava Reduce the flame and add fine rava into the same pan and roast. Stir frequently to roast the rava evenly. Roast till ghee starts separating from the rava. But make sure the rava doesn't burn or turn brown in colour. Making Sugar Syrup Meanwhile, take sugar in a saucepan. Add 2 pinches of saffron strands and 2 drops of natural orange color extract. Next add 2 cups of water. Keep the saucepan on medium-high flame and heat the sugar water solution. While you heat the solution, make sure you keep stirring the solution. This way the sugar will get dissolved completely into the water. Bring this sugar solution to a boil. Making Rava Kesari Once you have made the sugar syrup solution, lower the flame and carefully pour it into the ghee rava mixture. Make sure you add the sugar syrup solution slowly. Stir and mix very well. In case, there are any lumps in the rava, break them while mixing. Cook the rava kesari while stirring occasionally on low-medium flame. You will see that the rava will absorb the water and will thicken. Once the mixture starts thickening, add cashews and raisins. Add ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder. You can also add some camphor for an enhanced taste. Turn off the flame and let the Kesari cook for 5 minutes. After five minutes, remove the lid and stir the kesari. Serve rava kesari hot as a side sweet dish. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 5

Calories - 349 kcal

Fat - 15g

Protein - 4g

Carbohydrates - 50g

Fiber - 1g

