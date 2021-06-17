ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Kesari is a popular sweet dish prepared in Southern parts of the country. It is prepared using roasted rava, cashews, raisins, saffron and cardamom powder. The orange-coloured dessert just melts down as soon as you take a bite. It is usually prepared during auspicious occasions including festivals.

    The reason why this dessert is known as Kesari is due to the presence of orange colour in the dish. The saffron which is also known as Kesar is added into the dish and so it gets the name.

    Today we are here to tell you about the recipe for preparing Kesari.

    Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
    Kesari Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: dessert

    Serves: 5

    Ingredients

    • For Roasting Dry Fruits And Rava

      • 5 tablespoons of Ghee
      • 8-10 cashews
      • 1 tablespoon of raisins
      • 1 cup fine rava

      For Sugar Syrup

      • ¾ cup sugar or as add required
      • 2 cups water
      • 2 pinches of saffron strands
      • 2 drops natural orange color extract (optional)

      Other Ingredients

      • ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder
      • 1 pinch edible camphor
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Roasting Dry Fruits

      Take a Kadai and heat 5 tablespoons of ghee. Heat the ghee on low-medium flame and till the ghee melts down completely.

      Add cashews and fry till they turn slightly golden. Remove and keep aside.

      Next add raisins and fry till they swell.

      Remove and keep aside.

      Roasting Rava

      Reduce the flame and add fine rava into the same pan and roast.

      Stir frequently to roast the rava evenly.

      Roast till ghee starts separating from the rava.

      But make sure the rava doesn't burn or turn brown in colour.

      Making Sugar Syrup

      Meanwhile, take sugar in a saucepan.

      Add 2 pinches of saffron strands and 2 drops of natural orange color extract.

      Next add 2 cups of water.

      Keep the saucepan on medium-high flame and heat the sugar water solution.

      While you heat the solution, make sure you keep stirring the solution. This way the sugar will get dissolved completely into the water.

      Bring this sugar solution to a boil.

      Making Rava Kesari

      Once you have made the sugar syrup solution, lower the flame and carefully pour it into the ghee rava mixture. Make sure you add the sugar syrup solution slowly.

      Stir and mix very well. In case, there are any lumps in the rava, break them while mixing.

      Cook the rava kesari while stirring occasionally on low-medium flame.

      You will see that the rava will absorb the water and will thicken.

      Once the mixture starts thickening, add cashews and raisins.

      Add ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder. You can also add some camphor for an enhanced taste.

      Turn off the flame and let the Kesari cook for 5 minutes.

      After five minutes, remove the lid and stir the kesari.

      Serve rava kesari hot as a side sweet dish.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 5
    • Calories - 349 kcal
    • Fat - 15g
    • Protein - 4g
    • Carbohydrates - 50g
    • Fiber - 1g

    More DESSERT RECIPES News

    [ 5 of 5 - 42 Users]
    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close