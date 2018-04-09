Punjabi dum aloo recipe roots from the world of mouth-watering Punjabi cuisine and it has become one of our favourite aloo recipes, since the time we have chanced upon it for the first time. We love going back to this punjabi aloo recipe for its easy-to-prepare cooking process and how the end result is always so stunning that we crave for more.

Also known as dum aloo recipe, this tooth-smacking dish is an essential combo of moist, flavour-packed aloo simmered in a tantalizing curry, exclusively made with kasuri methi, cumin seeds, cashews, cardamom, cinnamon and various other Indian spices.

Punjabi aloo recipe, though a core-part of the Punjabi cuisine has acquired a thorough recognition as a rich Indian recipe worldwide. You can spot this delicious dish at any wedding or other occasions. What we love about this recipe is that, though this recipe is a curd-based curry, we can easily adapt this in a dry dum aloo masala form as well for an enticing appetizing platter.

To make this just-so-tasty punjabi dum aloo recipe, click on the video or go through our step-by-step pictorial instructions and tell us about your favourite spicy potato recipes.

PUNJABI DUM ALOO RECIPE | DUM ALOO RECIPE | PUNJBI ALOO RECIPE| PUNJABI DUM ALOO STEP BY STEP| PUNJABI DUM ALOO VIDEO Punjabi Dum Aloo Recipe | Dum Aloo Recipe | Punjbi Aloo Recipe| Punjabi Dum Aloo Step By Step| Punjabi Dum Aloo Video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main-course Serves: 3-4 Ingredients 1. Baby Potatoes - 15-18 2. Coriander Leaves - a handful 3. Tomato Puree - 3/4th cup 4. Curd - 3/4th cup 5. Oil - 5 tbsp 6. Onion - 1 cup 7. Ginger-garlic Paste - 1 tbsp 8. Cumin Seeds - 1 tbsp 9. Cashews - 6-7 10. Cinnamon - 1 stick 11. Cardamom - 1 12. Cloves - 1 13. Coriander Seeds - 1 tbsp 14. Kasuri Methi - 1 tbsp 15. Sugar - 1 tbsp 16. Chilli Powder - 1 tbsp 17. Salt - 1 tbsp 18. Hing - 1 tbsp 19. Bay leaf - 1 20. Turmeric Powder - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a mixing jar and add coriander seeds, spices, cashews, cumin seeds and grind them to a coarse powder. 2. Take a cooker and add water and potatoes. 3. Pressure cook the potatoes till they are soft and tender enough. 4. Peel the skin of the potatoes and poke the potatoes with a fork. It would ensure that the spices reach the core of the potatoes. 5. Take a pan, add oil and shallow fry the potatoes till the skins turn golden brown. 6. Take another pan and add oil, bay-leaf, ginger-garlic paste, onion and stir it till the onion turns light brown. 7. Add the tomato puree and stir it afterwards. 8. Once the puree thickens, add the mixed spices and stir it continuously. 9. Add curd, chilli powder, salt and mix it thoroughly. 10. Add turmeric powder, sugar, stir for 2-3 minutes and add water after that. 11. Add kasuri methi and stir it for a minute. 12. Let it cook with the lids on for a few minutes, till the curry thickens in the consistency and you get the aroma of all the spices. 13. Add the potatoes to the curry and stir it thoroughly. 14. Once the potatoes are cooked in the curry, transfer the dum aloo into a bowl. 15. Garnish the dish with coriander leaves on top and serve it as a side dish with chapati or poori. Instructions 1. Make sure to pressure cook the potatoes first to make them tender and ready to cook. 2. To serve it as an appetizer platter, cook with less water and achieve the dry masala consistency. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

