Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

1. Rinse the 1 cup basmati rice 3-4 times.

2. After you rinse the rice properly, soak it in water for 20-30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, take a cup of chopped mint leaves, chopped coconut, coriander leaves, ginger garlic paste, chopped green chilies, coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a grinder jar.

4. Grind into a fine paste by adding water in little quantities.

5. After 20-30 minutes, drain the rice and keep aside.

Making Pudina Rice

1. Take a pressure cooker and heat 2 tablespoons of oil in it.

2. Once the oil is heated, add 2 green cardamoms, 1 tej patta, 3 cloves,1 inch cinnamon stick and single strand of mace.

3. Saute the spices till they become aromatic. Make sure to saute on low-medium flame.

4. After this, add sliced onions.

5. Saute till the onions turn translucent.

6. Next, add the mint paste.

7. Now add ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder and ¼ teaspoon of red chili powder.

8. Saute the masala paste for 1-2 minute (s).

9. Add chopped potatoes, tomatoes and green peas into the mixture.

10. Stir and mix well.

11. Let the potatoes and tomatoes cook for 2-3 minutes.

12. Next, add the drained rice and stir gently.

Cooking Pudina Rice

1. Add 2 cups of water into the pressure cooker.

2. Stir well.

3. Add the salt into the pressure cooker.

4. Cover the lid tightly and pressure cook mint rice till 2 whistles.

5. Turn off the flame.

6. Open the lid once the pressure settles down.

7. Fluff the rice gently using a fork or big spoon.

8. Serve pudina rice with any raita of your choice.