    Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    If you are bored of eating plain rice, then it's high time you should try Pudina rice. It is a fragrant, spicy and tasty rice dish made using fresh mint leaves, basmati rice, onions, spices and tomatoes. You can also use fresh or frozen green peas and potatoes to make it a flavorful dish. The dish is quite simple and easy to prepare.

    Besides mint leaves, some coriander leaves are also added. Today we have brought the recipe to prepare pudina rice. Scroll down to read on.

    Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Pudina Rice Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: meal

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • For The Mint Paste

      • 1 cup chopped mint leaves
      • ½ cup chopped coriander leaves
      • 2 green chillies, finely chopped
      • 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
      • 1 tablespoon of chopped coconut
      • 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds
      • ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
      • 2-3 tablespoons of water for grinding

      Other Ingredients

      • 2 tablespoons oil
      • 1 cup basmati rice
      • 2 cloves
      • 2 green cardamom
      • 1 inch cinnamon stick
      • tej patta (Indian bay leaf)
      • ½ cup thinly sliced onion
      • 1 small tomato, chopped (optional)
      • 1 small-medium potato, peeled and chopped
      • ¼ cup peas, fresh or frozen
      • 1½ to 2 cups water
      • salt as per requirement
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Rinse the 1 cup basmati rice 3-4 times.

      2. After you rinse the rice properly, soak it in water for 20-30 minutes.

      3. Meanwhile, take a cup of chopped mint leaves, chopped coconut, coriander leaves, ginger garlic paste, chopped green chilies, coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a grinder jar.

      4. Grind into a fine paste by adding water in little quantities.

      5. After 20-30 minutes, drain the rice and keep aside.

      Making Pudina Rice

      1. Take a pressure cooker and heat 2 tablespoons of oil in it.

      2. Once the oil is heated, add 2 green cardamoms, 1 tej patta, 3 cloves,1 inch cinnamon stick and single strand of mace.

      3. Saute the spices till they become aromatic. Make sure to saute on low-medium flame.

      4. After this, add sliced onions.

      5. Saute till the onions turn translucent.

      6. Next, add the mint paste.

      7. Now add ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder and ¼ teaspoon of red chili powder.

      8. Saute the masala paste for 1-2 minute (s).

      9. Add chopped potatoes, tomatoes and green peas into the mixture.

      10. Stir and mix well.

      11. Let the potatoes and tomatoes cook for 2-3 minutes.

      12. Next, add the drained rice and stir gently.

      Cooking Pudina Rice

      1. Add 2 cups of water into the pressure cooker.

      2. Stir well.

      3. Add the salt into the pressure cooker.

      4. Cover the lid tightly and pressure cook mint rice till 2 whistles.

      5. Turn off the flame.

      6. Open the lid once the pressure settles down.

      7. Fluff the rice gently using a fork or big spoon.

      8. Serve pudina rice with any raita of your choice.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • Calories - 425
    • Fat - 11g
    • Carbohydrates - 74
    • Sugar - 4g
    • Fiber - 7g

    [4.5 of 5 - 45 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2021
     
