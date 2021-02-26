ENGLISH

    Pistachio Cake Recipe: How To Make This Cake At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Every year 26 February is observed as the Pistachio Day. The day is celebrated with an aim to acknowledge the health benefits and flavours of fresh and classic pistachio. The day also focuses on introducing new and fresh flavours of pistachios to let the consumers enjoy the same. If we talk about pistachio, these are quite healthy foods that you can include in your diet. They have several health benefits that are often included in desserts as a garnishing element.

    To make the World Pistachio Day special and memorable, why not bake a pistachio cake? You may think if it is possible to bake a pistachio cake. Well, if you aren't aware of the recipe, then we are here to help you. Read the article to know how to bake a pistachio cake.

    Pistachio Cake Recipe: How To Make This Cake At Home
    Prep Time
    30 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    55 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: dessert

    Serves: 8

    Ingredients
      • 2⅓ cups of cake flour
      • 2 cups of unsalted pistachios taken out of shells
      • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
      • 5 large egg whites
      • ½ teaspoon of baking soda
      • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
      • 1¾ cups of granulated sugar
      • 1 teaspoon salt
      • 1 teaspoon almond extract
      • ¾ cup of unsalted butter softened at room temperature
      • ½ cup sour cream
      • 1 cup whole milk
      • A drop of green food coloring
      • Cream cheese frosting
      • Berries and some pistachios for garnishing
    How to Prepare
      • First of all, preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
      • Grease the cake pan with ghee or butter and dust a layer of flour in it.
      • Ground the pistachios in a blender or food processor.
      • Make sure you grind the pistachios finely.
      • Now in a mixing bowl whisk in the cake flour along with the baking soda, baking powder and salt. Keep the mixture aside.
      • In the same bowl, add the butter and sugar and whisk everything together at a high speed. You need to keep whisking until you get a smooth and creamy texture. This will usually take 2-3 minutes.
      • Now beat the egg whites into the same butter and sugar mixture.
      • After this, beat in sour cream along with almond and vanilla extract.
      • Beat well and then add milk and the green food coloring. Mix well until combined completely.
      • You may find the batter slightly thick and that's fine.
      • Now you need to pour the batter uniformly into the cake pan.
      • Bake for over 20-25 minutes or until the cakes are thoroughly baked.
      • Insert a toothpick into the cake to test for doneness.
      • If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is baked completely. Otherwise, you need to bake it further.
      • Now let us go ahead with the frosting.
      • Slice a thin layer of cake to create a flat surface.
      • Now slice the cake into 2-3 layers. Take one layer of the cake and add frosting cream. Spread the frosting evenly. Add another layer of the cake and evenly spread the frosting cream on it.
      • Repeat the process until you have spread the frosting evenly on all layers of the cake. Apply the frosting on the sides of the cake and make it even.
      • Now garnish the cake with some berries and leftover pistachios. You can also add chocolates, if you wish.
      • Now refrigerate the cake for 20-30 minutes and then serve.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 8
    • Cal - 160 kcal
    • Fat - 8 g
    • Protein - 2 g
    • Carbs - 20 g
    • Sugar - 11 g
    • Fiber - 0 g

