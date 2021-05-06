ENGLISH

    Ramadan 2021: Here’s How To Make Paneer Tikka For Iftar

    Posted By:
    |

    Paneer Tikka is a flavoursome and amazing dish prepared all over the country. The dish is widely served in almost all Indian restaurants. Prepared using paneer, diced onions, bell peppers and other veggies, this is one of the delicious dishes that you can have.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: meal

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • 250 grams of Paneer
      • 1 medium-sized onion
      • 1 medium bell pepper - green, yellow and/or red

      For Marination

      • 2 teaspoons of Kashmiri red chili powder
      • ½ cup of curd
      • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
      • 1 teaspoon dry mango powder
      • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
      • 1 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)
      • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
      • 1 teaspoon chaat masala
      • 1 tablespoon mustard oil
      • 1 teaspoon of lemon juice
      • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
      • ½ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder
      • ½ teaspoon black pepper powder
      • ½ teaspoon black salt - optional
      • salt as required
      • some mustard oil for brushing
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • Preparation:

      • First of all, you need to chop the paneer into a square or cube shape.
      • Now chop onions and capsicum square pieces. Make sure they are 1 inch long. You can increase or decrease the size as per your requirement.

      For Marinating:

      • In a mixing bowl, take curd and whisk until you get a smooth texture.
      • Now add all the spices along with carom seeds, salt, lemon juice and mustard oil.
      • Next, add ginger-garlic paste.
      • Mix everything well. You can check the taste to see if more seasoning is required.
      • Add chopped veggies and paneer to the bowl.
      • Gently mix everything and allow the mixture to marinate for two or more hours in the refrigerator.
      • After 2 hours, take out the mixing bowl.
      • Thread the paneer and veggies on iron or bamboo skewers.

      Cooking The Paneer Tikka:

      • Now in order to cook the paneer tikka in the oven, you need to first heat the oven for 15-20 minutes at 230 or 240 degrees Celsius.
      • Now you need to line the baking tray with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
      • Arrange the skewers having paneer and veggies threaded on them on the tray.
      • Using a brush, apply some oil to the veggies and paneer cubes.
      • Now place the tray in the oven.
      • Grill the paneer tikka 8-10 minutes at 230 or 240 degrees celsius.
      • Then open the oven and flip the skewers. Cook for 5 more minutes on the same heat.
      • You can increase or reduce the temperature of the oven depending upon its model.
      • After cooking the paneer tikka, remove the veggies and paneer cubes in a serving plate.
      • Garnish with onion rings, coriander leaves and lemon wedges.
      • Serve paneer tikka with sauce or mint chutney.

      Tips To Remember:

      • You can also grill the paneer tikka.
      • Marinating the paneer cubes for over two years can enhance the taste.
      • You can also add mushrooms and cauliflowers into the marination mixture.
      • Avoid overcooking the paneer
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Calories - 316 kcal
    • Fat: - 22g
    • Protein - 17g
    • Carbohydrates - 11g
    • Fiber - 2g

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
