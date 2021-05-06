Ramadan 2021: Here’s How To Make Paneer Tikka For Iftar Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Paneer Tikka is a flavoursome and amazing dish prepared all over the country. The dish is widely served in almost all Indian restaurants. Prepared using paneer, diced onions, bell peppers and other veggies, this is one of the delicious dishes that you can have.

Ramadan 2021: Here’s How To Make Paneer Tikka For Iftar Ramadan 2021: Here’s How To Make Paneer Tikka For Iftar Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: meal Serves: 4 Ingredients 250 grams of Paneer 1 medium-sized onion 1 medium bell pepper - green, yellow and/or red For Marination 2 teaspoons of Kashmiri red chili powder ½ cup of curd 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste 1 teaspoon dry mango powder 1 teaspoon cumin powder 1 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds) 1 teaspoon coriander powder 1 teaspoon chaat masala 1 tablespoon mustard oil 1 teaspoon of lemon juice ½ teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder ½ teaspoon black pepper powder ½ teaspoon black salt - optional salt as required some mustard oil for brushing

How to Prepare Preparation: First of all, you need to chop the paneer into a square or cube shape. Now chop onions and capsicum square pieces. Make sure they are 1 inch long. You can increase or decrease the size as per your requirement. For Marinating: In a mixing bowl, take curd and whisk until you get a smooth texture. Now add all the spices along with carom seeds, salt, lemon juice and mustard oil. Next, add ginger-garlic paste. Mix everything well. You can check the taste to see if more seasoning is required. Add chopped veggies and paneer to the bowl. Gently mix everything and allow the mixture to marinate for two or more hours in the refrigerator. After 2 hours, take out the mixing bowl. Thread the paneer and veggies on iron or bamboo skewers. Cooking The Paneer Tikka: Now in order to cook the paneer tikka in the oven, you need to first heat the oven for 15-20 minutes at 230 or 240 degrees Celsius. Now you need to line the baking tray with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Arrange the skewers having paneer and veggies threaded on them on the tray. Using a brush, apply some oil to the veggies and paneer cubes. Now place the tray in the oven. Grill the paneer tikka 8-10 minutes at 230 or 240 degrees celsius. Then open the oven and flip the skewers. Cook for 5 more minutes on the same heat. You can increase or reduce the temperature of the oven depending upon its model. After cooking the paneer tikka, remove the veggies and paneer cubes in a serving plate. Garnish with onion rings, coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Serve paneer tikka with sauce or mint chutney. Tips To Remember: You can also grill the paneer tikka. Marinating the paneer cubes for over two years can enhance the taste. You can also add mushrooms and cauliflowers into the marination mixture. Avoid overcooking the paneer

Instructions You can increase or reduce the temperature of the oven depending upon its model. Nutritional Information People - 4

Calories - 316 kcal

Fat: - 22g

Protein - 17g

Carbohydrates - 11g

Fiber - 2g

