Doesn't this make your mouth water just by the name of it? Paneer is the most-loved Indian food that finds its way to every Indian kitchen. It is packed with protein and is also very low in calories!

So, you'd be benefited by its taste as well as its nutritious properties. The best part about paneer is that it fits in perfectly well with any recipe that we add it to.

In this recipe, let us have a look at how easy it is to prepare the paneer nuggets. Who said vegetarians could not enjoy nuggets? Now, we have its substitute - the paneer nuggets, which one can indulge into while being totally guilt free.

To know how to prepare the paneer nuggets, have a look at the video recipe and also read the step-by-step procedure below with images.

PANEER NUGGETS RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE PANEER NUGGETS | HOMEMADE PANEER NUGGETS Paneer nuggets recipe | How to prepare paneer nuggets | homemade paneer nuggets Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Starter Serves: 2-3 Ingredients Paneer - 200 g Sliced Bread - 4 Ginger - ½ tsp Garlic -1/2 tsp Pepper powder - 1½ tsp Chilli - 1 tbsp Lemon - ½ Corn flour - ½ cup Maida flour - 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - 1 bowl (chopped) Oil - 2 cups How to Prepare 1. Take a big bowl and add ginger, and garlic paste to it. 2. Add one teaspoon of red chilli powder. 3. And half a spoon of pepper powder and salt to taste. 4. Now, add 1 cup of chopped coriander leaves and the squeezed lemon juice. 5. Mix it well and add the sliced paneer pieces. 6. Let it bind with the mixture, and allow it to marinate for 30 minutes. 7. Take 4 bread slices and grind it to make the bread crumbs. 8. Add the bread crumbs in a heated deep pan. 9. Stir well on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes, until it turns golden brown. 10. Transfer it to the plate and allow it to cool under room temperature. 11. Now, take a medium-sized bowl and add half a cup of corn flour. 12. Add 2 spoons of maida and half a spoon of pepper powder to it. 13. Add a pinch of salt and some water, and mix well to remove the lumps. 14. Now, take the marinated paneer pieces and dip them in the mixture. 15. Roll these pieces on the bread crumbs and place it on the heated oil 16. Allow them to cook until they turn golden brown in colour. 17. Once they turn golden brown, remove from the oil and serve hot with the tomato ketchup. Instructions Heat the oil well before adding the paneer, so that it doesn't absorb the excess oil. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2-3 pieces

Calories - 325 cal

Fat - 6 g

Protein - 11 g

Carbohydrates - 61 g

Sugar - 19 g

Fibre - 8 g

