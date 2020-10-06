Just In
-
Panch Phoron Dahi Baingan: How To Prepare Curd Eggplant Recipe
Who said veggies are boring to eat? If you too think so, then you may not have tried various delicious vegetable recipes. One such recipe is Panch Phoran Dahi Baingan. This is a delicious Indian veg recipe prepared using deep-fried baby eggplant in an onion gravy which is later topped with curd. The dish is later tempered with a tadka consisting of curry leaves, panch phoron and red chilies. As we know brinjals and eggplants taste good when prepared in panch phoron, this dish has a considerable amount of panch phoron and is quite delicious.
Now, many of you may get confused about what is a panch phoron. Well, it is a combination of five different kinds of whole spices such as fenugreek, carrom, cumin, fennel and mustard seeds. At times, it also contains kalonji or onion seeds.
When you prepare Dahi Baingan, you will learn that it is quite easy to prepare and tastes phenomenal. You can have Dahi Baingan with rice or naan or Tawa roti. So, without taking much time, let us go through the recipe.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 6
-
- 10 baby eggplants
- 3 tablespoons of cooking oil
- 2 cups of plain yogurt (properly whisked)
- 2 medium-sized chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste
- 1½ teaspoons of panch phoron
- 1½ teaspoons of coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon of amchur
- ½ teaspoon of Kashmiri red chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon red chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala
- salt or to taste
- 1/2 cup water
- Finely chopped coriander leaves
Tadka
- 1 tablespoon oil 15 ml
- ¼ teaspoon of panch phoron
- 2-3 dried red chili
- 6-7 curry leaves
-
1. First of all, wash the baby eggplants and then slice them in a round shape. The thickness of these circular sliced eggplants should be between ¼-½ inch.
2. Now heat, 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan and then fry sliced eggplants. You can also deep fry them on a medium flame until golden brown.
3. Place the fried eggplants on a kitchen towel and keep it aside.
4. Now heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a pan. Once the oil is hot, add one and a half teaspoons of panch phoron in the oil.
5. As soon as the panch phoron splutters, add chopped onions along with the ginger-garlic paste.
6. Saute the onions on medium flame until golden brown.
7. Lower the flame and add coriander and cumin seeds.
8. Mix well and then add garam masala, Kashmiri red chili powder, amchur powder, salt and turmeric.
9. Mix well and then add ½ cup of water.
10. Cook the masala for 5 minutes on low-medium heat.
11. After 5 minutes of cooking, turn off the flame and remove the pan.
12. Now whisk the yogurt along with ½ teaspoon of sugar and salt. Make sure you whisk till the yogurt becomes smooth and plain.
13. Now it's time for layering the dish.
14. Take a separate bowl or pan and brush it with some oil.
15. Now brush the greased bottom with 2 teaspoons of curd.
16. Drop some masala over the yogurt and then place 4-5 sliced eggplants on it.
17. Again add some masala over the eggplant and then add yogurt to cover the entire eggplant and the masala.
18. Repeat this step till you have placed all the slices of eggplant.
19. You can decorate the top of the dish by using a toothpick to swirl between the yogurt and masala.
20. Now it's time for tadka.
21. Heat some oil in a tadka pan and add ¼ teaspoon of panch phoron along with dried red chili and curry leaves.
22. Pour the tadka over the dish and garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.
23. Serve with flavoured rice or chapati or naan.
- People - 6
- Kcal - 199kcal
- Fat - 15g
- Protein - 5g
- Carbs - 13g
- Fiber - 3g