Monsoon is almost here and we are all ready to enjoy and complain about the rains, traffic, weather, etc! Jokes apart, one sudden rainy afternoon in monsoon is all we need to change our mood and to make it even better, probably some pakoras! How about spinach fritters?

Palak pakoda or spinach pakora is one of our loved monsoon-special snack recipes, as it comes with a healthy tag. I mean, pakodas in general are oily and deep fried, not a great option if you are determined with your diet; but if it comes to spinach fritters, as they are deep fried with the spinach leaves intact, they lend us the health benefits of spinach, aiding our brain to function better and enriching us with a number of vitamins and minerals.

Although palak pakodas are also made by chopping the spinach leaves, here we are trying the fritter version of this, to give it a healthy manoeuvre!

Snacks need to be crispy and it is not an easy task to ensure that your pakoras will always be crispy, especially if you are a beginner. So, what do you do?

To make it crunchy and crispy, add a tablespoon of rice flour and hot oil while making the batter ready and enjoy the crisp palak pakoras with a smoking hot cup of tea while the world outside is going blurry, raindrops are making lullaby and the view outside of the window is looking like a water painting.

Best part? This recipe is a super easy one. You can quickly make a super liquidy batter, dip spinach leaves and deep fry them in hot oil! Now, quickly see the video or the pictorial step-by-step procedure to learn about the whole palak pakoda recipe!

PALAK PAKODA RECIPE | SPINACH FRITTERS RECIPE | SPINACH PAKORA RECIPE| PALAK PAKODA STEP BY STEP| PALAK PAKODA VIDEO Palak Pakoda Recipe | Spinach Fritters Recipe | Spinach Pakora Recipe| Palak Pakoda Step By Step| Palak Pakoda Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Starters Serves: 3-4 Ingredients 1. Salt - to taste 2. Oil - for deep frying 3. Chilli powder - 1½ tbsp 4. Besan - 1 cup 5. Spinach - 10-12 strands 6. Jeera - 1 tbsp 7. Rice flour - 2 tbsp 8. Water - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Separate the spinach leaves from the strand. 2. Add besan, jeera, rice flour, chilli powder and salt. 3. Mix everything well. 4. Take hot oil. 5. Add water little by little and prepare the batter. 6. Once the batter is ready, dip the spinach leaves. 7. Deep fry the spinach leaves. 8. Transfer the pakoras onto a plate. Instructions 1. Using hot oil and rice flour while making the recipe is essential, as they will make sure that your pakoras are crispy! Nutritional Information Serving size - 1

Calories - 60 cal

Fat - 1 g

Protein - 3 g

Carbs - 9 g

