Palak Pakoda Recipe | Spinach Fritters Recipe | Spinach Pakora Recipe

Written By:
Palak ke pakode, पालक के पकौड़े Recipe | Ramzaan Recipe | Snacks Recipe | Boldsky

Monsoon is almost here and we are all ready to enjoy and complain about the rains, traffic, weather, etc! Jokes apart, one sudden rainy afternoon in monsoon is all we need to change our mood and to make it even better, probably some pakoras! How about spinach fritters?

Palak pakoda or spinach pakora is one of our loved monsoon-special snack recipes, as it comes with a healthy tag. I mean, pakodas in general are oily and deep fried, not a great option if you are determined with your diet; but if it comes to spinach fritters, as they are deep fried with the spinach leaves intact, they lend us the health benefits of spinach, aiding our brain to function better and enriching us with a number of vitamins and minerals.

palak pakoda recipe

Although palak pakodas are also made by chopping the spinach leaves, here we are trying the fritter version of this, to give it a healthy manoeuvre!

Snacks need to be crispy and it is not an easy task to ensure that your pakoras will always be crispy, especially if you are a beginner. So, what do you do?

To make it crunchy and crispy, add a tablespoon of rice flour and hot oil while making the batter ready and enjoy the crisp palak pakoras with a smoking hot cup of tea while the world outside is going blurry, raindrops are making lullaby and the view outside of the window is looking like a water painting.

Best part? This recipe is a super easy one. You can quickly make a super liquidy batter, dip spinach leaves and deep fry them in hot oil! Now, quickly see the video or the pictorial step-by-step procedure to learn about the whole palak pakoda recipe!

Palak Pakoda Recipe | Spinach Fritters Recipe | Spinach Pakora Recipe| Palak Pakoda Step By Step| Palak Pakoda Video
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
15 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Starters

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1. Salt - to taste

    2. Oil - for deep frying

    3. Chilli powder - 1½ tbsp

    4. Besan - 1 cup

    5. Spinach - 10-12 strands

    6. Jeera - 1 tbsp

    7. Rice flour - 2 tbsp

    8. Water - 1 cup

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Separate the spinach leaves from the strand.

    2. Add besan, jeera, rice flour, chilli powder and salt.

    3. Mix everything well.

    4. Take hot oil.

    5. Add water little by little and prepare the batter.

    6. Once the batter is ready, dip the spinach leaves.

    7. Deep fry the spinach leaves.

    8. Transfer the pakoras onto a plate.

Instructions
  • 1. Using hot oil and rice flour while making the recipe is essential, as they will make sure that your pakoras are crispy!
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1
  • Calories - 60 cal
  • Fat - 1 g
  • Protein - 3 g
  • Carbs - 9 g

STEP BY STEP : HOW TO MAKE PALAK PAKODA

1. Separate the spinach leaves from the strand.

palak pakoda recipe

2. Add besan, jeera, rice flour, chilli powder and salt.

palak pakoda recipe
palak pakoda recipe
palak pakoda recipe
palak pakoda recipe

3. Mix everything well.

palak pakoda recipe

4. Take hot oil.

palak pakoda recipe

5. Add water little by little and prepare the batter.

palak pakoda recipe

6. Once the batter is ready, dip the spinach leaves.

palak pakoda recipe

7. Deep fry the spinach leaves.

palak pakoda recipe

8. Transfer the pakoras onto a plate.

palak pakoda recipe
palak pakoda recipe
