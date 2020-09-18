No-Yeast Naan Recipe: How To Prepare Naan At Your Home

1. Mix chopped coriander leaves into 1 tablespoons of melted butter and keep it aside for later use.

2. Take a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup of curd/ yogurt.

3. Add 1 teaspoon baking powder, sugar along with ½ teaspoon of baking soda.

4. Mix all the ingredients well until sugar dissolves completely into the curd.

5. Now add 2 cups of Maida into it and mix well.

6. Add ½ teaspoon salt and mix well so that salt gets combined with the flour nicely.

7. Now add oil into the flour and mix properly. The texture of the flour should be like that of breadcrumbs.

8. Now you can knead the flour into a smooth dough by adding ½ cup of water in little quantities.

9. Sprinkle some sesame seeds as well and knead the dough.

10. Once you knead the flour into a soft dough, cover it with a damp cloth and keep it aside for at least 1 ½ hours.

11. Now let's take small portions from the dough and give it the shape of small balls.

12. Meanwhile heat a pan on medium flame.

13. Roll the small dough balls into an oval or sphere shape.

14. After you have rolled the naan, place it over the heated pan and cook for 30 seconds or until you see small bubbles appearing on the naan.

15. Once the bubbles appear, flip the naan and cook on the other side for another 20-30 seconds.

16. Now with the help of a tong, cook the naan on direct gas flame until it gets charred a little bit.

17. After this brush the naan with coriander and butter mixture immediately.

18. Repeat the process with the rest of the dough balls.

19. Serve these with kofta, punjabi dum aloo, paneer dish or dal makhani.