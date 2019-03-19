Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Fritters Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Moong Dal Pakoda | Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe | Boldsky

Moong Dal Pakoda is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in most of the households. It is a kind of fritter which is made with moong dal batter, onions and a lot of spices to compliment the sweetness of the desserts during festivals. It is a perfect snack for evenings as well and can be easily made within a few minutes.

MOONG DAL PAKODA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE MOONG DAL PAKODA| MOONG DAL PAKODA FOR FESTIVAL| MOONG DAL FRITTERS RECIPE moong dal pakoda recipe | how to make moong dal pakoda| moong dal pakoda for festival| moong dal fritters recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Moong dal - 1 cup 2. Onions - 1 cup chopped 3. Ginger and garlic - ¼ cup chopped finely 4. Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped 5. Pudina leaves - ¼ cup 6. Green chillies chopped - 3-4 green chillies 7. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp 8. Salt - to taste 9. Oil - as required 10. Coriander seeds - ¼ cup 11. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp 12. Water - ½ cup How to Prepare 1. Soak the moong dal in water for 3 to 4 hours

2. After they have puffed a bit, put them in a mixer, add coriander seeds and grind them to a thick and coarse paste

3. Take the paste in a bowl and add jeera seeds, ginger and garlic chopped, green chillies chopped, onions chopped, pudina leaves, coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to taste and mix well

4. Take a frying pan and heat the oil

5. With the help of your hands, make small balls out of the paste and fry them in the oil

6. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp

7. Take them out in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney. Instructions Pakoda paste should be coarse and not very fine

Pour water slowly/very minimum water as to keep the consistency of pakoda paste thick. Nutritional Information 10 pieces - 200 g

646 - Cal

31.1 - g

26.5 - g

65.4 - g

9.7 - g

