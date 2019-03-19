ENGLISH

    Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Fritters

    Moong Dal Pakoda

    Moong Dal Pakoda is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in most of the households. It is a kind of fritter which is made with moong dal batter, onions and a lot of spices to compliment the sweetness of the desserts during festivals. It is a perfect snack for evenings as well and can be easily made within a few minutes.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Moong dal - 1 cup

      2. Onions - 1 cup chopped

      3. Ginger and garlic - ¼ cup chopped finely

      4. Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped

      5. Pudina leaves - ¼ cup

      6. Green chillies chopped - 3-4 green chillies

      7. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      8. Salt - to taste

      9. Oil - as required

      10. Coriander seeds - ¼ cup

      11. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp

      12. Water - ½ cup

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Soak the moong dal in water for 3 to 4 hours

    • 2. After they have puffed a bit, put them in a mixer, add coriander seeds and grind them to a thick and coarse paste

    • 3. Take the paste in a bowl and add jeera seeds, ginger and garlic chopped, green chillies chopped, onions chopped, pudina leaves, coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to taste and mix well

    • 4. Take a frying pan and heat the oil

    • 5. With the help of your hands, make small balls out of the paste and fry them in the oil

    • 6. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp

    • 7. Take them out in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney.

    Instructions
    • Pakoda paste should be coarse and not very fine
    • Pour water slowly/very minimum water as to keep the consistency of pakoda paste thick.
    Nutritional Information
    • 10 pieces - 200 g
    • 646 - Cal
    • 31.1 - g
    • 26.5 - g
    • 65.4 - g
    • 9.7 - g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MOONG DAL K PAKODE

    1. Soak the moong dal in water for 3 to 4 hours.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

    2. After they have puffed a bit, put them in a mixer, add coriander seeds and grind them to a thick and coarse paste.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

    3. Take the paste in a bowl and add jeera seeds, ginger and garlic chopped, green chillies chopped, onions chopped, pudina leaves, coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to taste and mix well.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

    4. Take a frying pan and heat the oil.

    4. Take a frying pan and heat the oil.

    5. With the help of your hands, make small balls out of the paste and fry them in the oil.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

    6. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe

    7. Take them out in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney.

    Instant Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe
    Read more about: holi recipes snack evening snack
     

