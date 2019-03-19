TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Fritters
Moong Dal Pakoda is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in most of the households. It is a kind of fritter which is made with moong dal batter, onions and a lot of spices to compliment the sweetness of the desserts during festivals. It is a perfect snack for evenings as well and can be easily made within a few minutes.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snack
Serves: 2
-
1. Moong dal - 1 cup
2. Onions - 1 cup chopped
3. Ginger and garlic - ¼ cup chopped finely
4. Coriander leaves - 1 cup chopped
5. Pudina leaves - ¼ cup
6. Green chillies chopped - 3-4 green chillies
7. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
8. Salt - to taste
9. Oil - as required
10. Coriander seeds - ¼ cup
11. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp
12. Water - ½ cup
-
1. Soak the moong dal in water for 3 to 4 hours
-
2. After they have puffed a bit, put them in a mixer, add coriander seeds and grind them to a thick and coarse paste
-
3. Take the paste in a bowl and add jeera seeds, ginger and garlic chopped, green chillies chopped, onions chopped, pudina leaves, coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to taste and mix well
-
4. Take a frying pan and heat the oil
-
5. With the help of your hands, make small balls out of the paste and fry them in the oil
-
6. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp
-
7. Take them out in a plate and serve hot with your choice of chutney.
- Pakoda paste should be coarse and not very fine
- Pour water slowly/very minimum water as to keep the consistency of pakoda paste thick.
- 10 pieces - 200 g
- 646 - Cal
- 31.1 - g
- 26.5 - g
- 65.4 - g
- 9.7 - g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MOONG DAL K PAKODE
