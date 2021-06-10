Mirch Ka Salan Recipe: Method To Prepare It

Preparation Masala

1. To begin with, heat up a little water and add tamarind in it.

2. Squeeze the tamarind and extract the pulp. Keep aside.

3. Roast the dry peanuts on medium flame.

4. Roast the peanuts till you get the aroma.

5. Next add sesame seeds and the grated coconut.

6. Fry till they release the aroma. Turn off the flame and keep aside.

7. Now heat some oil in the same pan and then add chopped onions. Fry until golden brown.

8. Add the ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell until the raw smell disappears.

9. Let the mixture cool down.

10. Once everything cools down, blend the roasted ingredients by adding 2-3 tablespoons of water.

11. Blend to get a slightly coarse paste.

Preparing chilies

11. Wash and rinse the green chilies. Wipe them dry.

12. Slit the chilies lengthwise and deseed them.

13. Heat some oil in the same pan.

14. Fry the chilies for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Set aside.

Making mirchi ka salan

15. In the same oil, add the mustard seeds & cumin. Let the seeds sizzle, meanwhile, add curry leaves and saute for 1 minute.

16. Add the peanut and coconut paste into the pan and saute.

17. Pour water as per your desired consistency. Stir to make a things gravy. Make sure there isn't any lumps in the gravy.

18. Add tamarind juice, chili powder, garam masala and turmeric.

19. Stir and let the gravy simmer for 5 minutes.

20. Add fried chilies and simmer on a low heat.

21. This will ensure that the gravy thickens.

22. Serve hot with any biryani of your choice.