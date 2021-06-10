Just In
Mirch Ka Salan Recipe: Method To Prepare It
If you are thinking of making a side dish to go well with your biryani dish, then Mirch ka Salan is definitely a must have. This Hyderabadi gravy dish is a perfect side dish that you can have. Made with chilies and some spices, it tastes heavenly with any biryani. The dish is a bit spicy and has a nutty aroma due to the presence of peanuts and dessicated coconut. People also use sesame seeds in the dish to enhance its taste.
You can prepare this classic Hyderabadi dish to have with your biryani. Today we are here with the recipe of Mirch ka Salan.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 3
- 6 green chilies
- 2 tablespoons of peanuts
- 2 tablespoons of tamarind
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1½ tablespoons sesame seeds
- 1 sprig curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste
- 1 tablespoons grated dry coconut
- 1 onion sliced thinly
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- ½ teaspoon red chili powder
- ½ tsp cumin or jeera
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- salt as needed
- water as needed
Preparation Masala
1. To begin with, heat up a little water and add tamarind in it.
2. Squeeze the tamarind and extract the pulp. Keep aside.
3. Roast the dry peanuts on medium flame.
4. Roast the peanuts till you get the aroma.
5. Next add sesame seeds and the grated coconut.
6. Fry till they release the aroma. Turn off the flame and keep aside.
7. Now heat some oil in the same pan and then add chopped onions. Fry until golden brown.
8. Add the ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell until the raw smell disappears.
9. Let the mixture cool down.
10. Once everything cools down, blend the roasted ingredients by adding 2-3 tablespoons of water.
11. Blend to get a slightly coarse paste.
Preparing chilies
11. Wash and rinse the green chilies. Wipe them dry.
12. Slit the chilies lengthwise and deseed them.
13. Heat some oil in the same pan.
14. Fry the chilies for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Set aside.
Making mirchi ka salan
15. In the same oil, add the mustard seeds & cumin. Let the seeds sizzle, meanwhile, add curry leaves and saute for 1 minute.
16. Add the peanut and coconut paste into the pan and saute.
17. Pour water as per your desired consistency. Stir to make a things gravy. Make sure there isn't any lumps in the gravy.
18. Add tamarind juice, chili powder, garam masala and turmeric.
19. Stir and let the gravy simmer for 5 minutes.
20. Add fried chilies and simmer on a low heat.
21. This will ensure that the gravy thickens.
22. Serve hot with any biryani of your choice.
- 1. Always choose fresh and less spicy chilies. 2. Make sure your roast the peanuts on low-medium high flame. Otherwise the salan won't have the aroma of peanuts. 3. In case, you don't have tamarind, you can use like juice to add a slightly tangy flavour.
- People - 3
- Calories - 226kcal
- Fat - 16g
- Protein - 3g
- Carbohydrates - 18g
- Fiber - 5g
