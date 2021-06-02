ENGLISH

    Mathari Recipe: Here's How To Prepare Them

    Are you looking forward to having something delicious to munch on for your evening tea time? Mathari could be one of the delicious snacks that you may have. Prepared using maida (all purpose flour), wheat flour and spices, it is one of the most loved Punjabi snacks. The snacks can be stored in air-tight container for a long time.

    Today we are here with the recipe for preparing mathari. In order to know more, read on.

    Mathari Recipe: Here's How To Prepare Them
    Prep Time
    35 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    1 Hours5 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snacks/Starters

    Serves: 35 Matharis

    Ingredients
      • 2 cups of maida + ½ cup of wheat flour
      • 3 tablespoon Ghee
      • Water as per requirement
      • 2 teaspoons ajwain
      • 2 teaspoons black pepper
      • 2 teaspoons Kasuri methi
      • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
      • 1 pinch asafoetida (hing)
      • 1 pinch baking soda
      • salt as required
      • oil for deep frying
    How to Prepare
      • First heat the ghee in a kadai.
      • Add the hot ghee into the maida and whole wheat flour.
      • Now mix all the salt, spices and baking soda into the mixing bowl.
      • Mix everything well.
      • Rub the maida and wheat flour mixture to mix the ghee and spices uniformly.
      • The mixture should have a texture as that of breadcrumbs.
      • Once you are done mixing, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water to form a dough.
      • You don't have to knead the dough for making roti
      • The dough should be a small ball.
      • After kneading the dough into a smooth ball, pinch a small portion of the balls.
      • After pinching small ball portions, roll them to have a smooth texture.
      • Make sure you keep the balls covered else they may get dried.
      • Flatten each ball by pressing them between your palms.
      • Now prick each mathari using a fork.
      • If the edges are non-uniform Or jagged, then that's alright.
      • For getting a smooth edge, you can cut using the cookie cutter.
      • Now, let us fry the matharis.
      • For this, heat some oil for frying.
      • Before frying the matharis, Check the hotness of the oil.
      • Fry each matharis by flipping on both sides.
      • Fry until the matharis become crisp and slightly brown in colour.
      • Make sure you fry the matharis on low-medium flame.
      • Drain all the matharis on a kitchen towel.
      • Let the matharis cool down.
      • Fry the matahris in batches.
      • You can store the matharis in an air-tight container.
    Nutritional Information
    • Matharis - 35 matharis
    • Calories - 42kcal
    • Fat - 2.6g
    • Protein - 0.6g
    • Carbohydrates - 4g

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 18:30 [IST]
