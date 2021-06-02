For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 2 hrs ago French Open 2021: Serena Williams Is Making Quite A Statement With Her Green And Grey Sports Shoes
- 2 hrs ago World Cycling Day 2021: Benefits Of Cycling For People With Diabetes
- 3 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Floral Sky Blue Lehenga Is Ideal For Monsoon Weddings
- 4 hrs ago Pride Month 2021: Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share
Don't Miss
- Sports Neeraj Chopra's training-cum competition stint in Europe delayed by few days: Sports Authority of India
- Movies Mahika Sharma: I Was Assumed To Be A Sex Worker, People Assaulted Me For My Friendship With Danny D
- News Madras high court upholds nomination of three BJP members in Puducherry Assembly
- Technology Google Urges Delhi HC To Exempt Search From New IT Rules
- Education CBSE 12 Board Exam 2021: Know CBSE Class 12 Objective Criteria For Evaluation
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In June
- Automobiles Reliance BP Mobility Ltd Provides Free Fuel To Ambulances On Covid-19 Duty: Read More To Find Out!
- Finance Dogecoin Rallies 20% On Coinbase Listing
Mathari Recipe: Here's How To Prepare Them
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Are you looking forward to having something delicious to munch on for your evening tea time? Mathari could be one of the delicious snacks that you may have. Prepared using maida (all purpose flour), wheat flour and spices, it is one of the most loved Punjabi snacks. The snacks can be stored in air-tight container for a long time.
Today we are here with the recipe for preparing mathari. In order to know more, read on.
Mathari Recipe: Here's How To Prepare Them
Mathari Recipe: Here's How To Prepare Them
Prep Time
35 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
1 Hours5 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks/Starters
Serves: 35 Matharis
Ingredients
-
- 2 cups of maida + ½ cup of wheat flour
- 3 tablespoon Ghee
- Water as per requirement
- 2 teaspoons ajwain
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 teaspoons Kasuri methi
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 pinch asafoetida (hing)
- 1 pinch baking soda
- salt as required
- oil for deep frying
How to Prepare
-
- First heat the ghee in a kadai.
- Add the hot ghee into the maida and whole wheat flour.
- Now mix all the salt, spices and baking soda into the mixing bowl.
- Mix everything well.
- Rub the maida and wheat flour mixture to mix the ghee and spices uniformly.
- The mixture should have a texture as that of breadcrumbs.
- Once you are done mixing, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water to form a dough.
- You don't have to knead the dough for making roti
- The dough should be a small ball.
- After kneading the dough into a smooth ball, pinch a small portion of the balls.
- After pinching small ball portions, roll them to have a smooth texture.
- Make sure you keep the balls covered else they may get dried.
- Flatten each ball by pressing them between your palms.
- Now prick each mathari using a fork.
- If the edges are non-uniform Or jagged, then that's alright.
- For getting a smooth edge, you can cut using the cookie cutter.
- Now, let us fry the matharis.
- For this, heat some oil for frying.
- Before frying the matharis, Check the hotness of the oil.
- Fry each matharis by flipping on both sides.
- Fry until the matharis become crisp and slightly brown in colour.
- Make sure you fry the matharis on low-medium flame.
- Drain all the matharis on a kitchen towel.
- Let the matharis cool down.
- Fry the matahris in batches.
- You can store the matharis in an air-tight container.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- Matharis - 35 matharis
- Calories - 42kcal
- Fat - 2.6g
- Protein - 0.6g
- Carbohydrates - 4g
Comments
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 3.5 of 5 - 58 Users]
Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021