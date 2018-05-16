Summer is the synonym of mango festival! Throughout the entire summer, we enjoy varieties of raw and ripe mango recipes and cherish the goodness of mango while the season lasts! While raw mangoes are large in number, for today's article, we are sharing our favourite ripe mango dessert recipe which goes by the name of Mango Seekarne recipe.

Mango Seekarne or Mango Rasayana also goes by the name of Aamras and we believe this is our summer special instant dessert fix. In Karnataka, mango seekarne is actually taken as a side dish with dosa or chapati and hailed as one of the best side dishes for the hot summer season.

For this luscious mango dessert to taste even better, we have added poppy seeds and coconut milk to the recipe. In case you do not have coconut milk in your pantry, you can use regular milk as well. We have used sugar as the sweetener; but if you wish to, you could use jaggery as well.

Before going into the details of the recipe, let's quickly see what are the essential benefits of this delicious dessert. Ripe mango is endowed with a number of nutritional benefits. Along with vitamins and minerals, ripe mango is packed with antioxidants and enzymes, and as a result, it can bring comfort to your stomach.

So, how do we make this mango delight quickly? To know the complete recipe, go through our recipe link below or check the video.

MANGO SEEKARNE RECIPE| MANGO RECIPE| MANGO RASAYANA RECIPE| MANGO SEEKARNE STEP BY STEP| MANGO SEEKARNE VIDEO Mango Seekarne Recipe| Mango Recipe| Mango Rasayana Recipe| Mango Seekarne Step By Step| Mango Seekarne Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Side Dish Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Mangoes - 2 2. Coconut (grated) -1/2 cup 3. Water - 1 cup 4. Poppy seeds - 1 tbsp 5. Sugar - ¼th cup Instructions 1. You can replace sugar with jaggery as well.', 2. To add to the taste, serve with mango pieces on top. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl (250 ml)

Calories - 355 cal

Fat - 12g

Protein - 2.5g

Carb - 59.2g

STEP BY STEP : HOW TO MAKE MANGO SEEKARNE

1. Cut the mangoes into small pieces.

2. Take a mixing jar and grind the coconut, poppy seeds and water.

3. Smash the mangoes.

4. Strain the blended mixture and mix it with the mangoes.

5. Serve it with roti, chapati or dosa.