Mango Mousse Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
The season of mangoes has already begun and people are relishing over their favourite mango variety. People not only love to have mangoes but also enjoy having dishes prepared using mangoes. When it comes to dishes made with mangoes, desserts have no match. One such mango dessert is none other than the mango mousse.
Bright and creamy, mango mousse is a perfect last minute dessert that you can prepare for dinner. Whether you need to satisfy your last-minute cravings or make your guests praise your cooking skills, mango mousse is something that you must try during this mango season. With zero cooking and lots of sweet mangoes, you can prepare this recipe in just a few minutes.
Scroll down to know the recipe for mango mousse from the scratch.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: dessert
Serves: 3
- 1½ cups of chopped mangoes
- 1 tablespoons of raw sugar or honey or add as per your requirement
- ½ cup whipped cream
For Garnish (Choose Any)
- ¼ cup chopped mangoes
- 2 tablespoons of chopped dried fruits such as cashews, pistachios and almonds
- 2 tablespoons of grated chocolate or chocolate syrup
- 3 to 4 mint leaves
Making Mango Puree
- Bend the chopped tomatoes in a blender.
- Add sugar or honey in the blender having blended mangoes. Blend together.
- You can skip adding honey or sugar, if the mangoes are quite sweet.
- Blend to form a smooth puree.
Whipping Cream
- In a bowl take some cream.
- Beat until soft peaks start forming into the cream.
- You don't have to over whip the cream.
- Now add the blended mango puree into the beaten cream.
- Combine the cream and mango puree gently.
- Now put the mango mousse into a small bowl or shot glasses.
- Sprinkle some chopped nuts over the mousse.
- Cover the mousse and let refrigerate for 1 hour.
Serving Suggestions
- Garnish with mint leaves and chopped mango pieces.
- Serve mango mousse while it is still cold.
Storage
- You can store this mango mousse in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
- Make sure you keep the bowl or glasses covered while refrigerating them.
- People - 3
- Calories - 118kcal
- Fat - 5g
- Protein - 1g
- Carbohydrates - 19g
- Sugar - 17g
- Fiber - 2g
