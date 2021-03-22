Holi 2021 Special: Malpua Recipe To Try At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Holi is a colourful festival celebrated all over India. The festival marks the triumph of good over the evil. Every year the festival is observed in the month of February or March. This year the festival will be observed on 29 March 2021. People in India observe this festival by playing colours and spreading the message of brotherhood and love. They also observe this festival by enjoying delicious food and sweets. One such sweet prepared during Holi is Malpua.

Prepared using maida, milk and sugar, Malpua is deep fried in ghee and served with rabri. People enjoy Malpua while they play Holi. The recipe is prepared widely across the nation. You too can prepare this recipe at your home without any difficulties. Today we are here with the recipe to help you prepare Malpua at home.

Holi 2021 Special: Malpua Recipe To Try At Your Home Holi 2021 Special: Malpua Recipe To Try At Your Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 14-16 Ingredients For Malpua Batter 1 cup of all-purpose flour (maida) 3 tablespoons of Curd 3 tablespoons of khoya 4 crushed green cardamoms 1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds ¼ teaspoon of baking soda ½ cup of water ghee (clarified butter) for deep-frying For Sugar Syrup ½ cup of sugar ¼ cup of water For Rabdi 1½ litres of milk 3 tablespoons of sugar ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder a pinch of saffron strand 1 teaspoon of rose water 2 tablespoons of almonds, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons of pistachios, sliced

How to Prepare Making Malpua Batter First take a large mixing bowl. Add a cup of all-purpose flour along with 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds and 4 cardamoms (crushed). Mix everything quite well. Now add 3 tablespoons of khoya and curd in the mixing bowl. Make sure you use fresh yogurt. You can also use milk powder instead of khoya. Now add ½ cup of water into the mixture and make a thick batter. Make sure there are no lumps in the batter. Let the batter rest for over 30 minutes. Meanwhile, blanch the almonds and pistachios in hot water. Let them be soaked for 25 minutes. After that peel and slice them. Let the sliced almonds and pistachios rest separately. Making Sugar Syrup Now heat ½ cup of sugar along with ¼ cup of water. Stir till the sugar gets dissolved completely. Now you need to heat the sugar and water composition until it forms 1 string consistency. Keep the sugar syrup separately in a hot water bowl. . Making Malpua Now for making the malpua, first of all heat ghee in a deep frying pan. Once the ghee gets heated, add a pinch of soda into the batter and mix well. Take the batter in a large serving spoon and gently pour it down in the hot ghee using the same serving spoon. Now spread the batter gently by pressing it lightly from the back of the serving spoon. Make the malpua from the remaining batter. You can increase or decrease the size of the malpua while deep-frying them. Fry the malpua on medium-high flame. Make sure you fry from both the sides. Adding Malpua To Sugar Syrup Add the fried malpua directly into the sugar syrup. Coat the malpua gently with the sugar syrup. You can do so with the help of a pair of tongs or a spoon. Remove the sugar coated malpua and place them in a bowl or serving tray. Making Rabri To Serve With Malpua Take a pan having a broad bottom. Add 1½ litres of full fat milk and boil it well. Reduce the flame and let it simmer while you stir the milk at regular intervals. Scrap the milk from the sides of the pan and add the scraped fat back to the boiling milk. Let the cream form on the top of the milk while you keep stirring and scraping the milk cream from the sides of the pan. It will usually take 40-60 minutes for the milk to thicken. Let the milk reduce to half and thicken at the same time. Once you see the milk has thickened and turned into a subtle shade of brown. Add sugar and dissolve into the milk. Now add the crushed saffron strand into the boiled milk and then add sliced almonds and pistachios. Your rabri is ready. Serve malpua with a spoonful of rabri on the top of it. You can also refrigerate the rabri.

Instructions You can also cook the malpua like a pancake using a little bit of ghee or refined oil. You can also add the sugar into the malpua batter instead of making the sugar syrup. You can substitute the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour. It is better to ferment the batter for 5-6 hours. When you do so, you don’t need to add the baking soda into the batter. You can also add mashed bananas or mango pulp into the batter. Nutritional Information Counts - 14-16

Calories - 90 kcal

Fat - 3 g

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 14 g

Sugar - 9g

