Maha Shivratri 2022: Here’s The Sabudana Kheer Recipe For Your Vrat

Maha Shivratri is almost there and we just can't keep calm. It is not just a festival but an emotion for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year the festival will be observed on 01 March 2022. The festival is considered to be the great night of Lord Shiva and also the day when Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati. On this day, people usually worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast to seek His blessings and please Him. Though most of the people go on to observe a full-fledged fast where they consume nothing for 24 hours, some people choose to consume fruits, milk, curd and sabudana kheer on this day.

Well, if you talk about sabudana kheer, it is one of the best things to consume if you are observing any fast. For those who have little to no idea about what sabudana is, then it is a small round shaped pearl made from the starch of a cassava plant. It is also known as sago. So sabudana kheer is a sweet pudding made up of milk, sabudana and sugar. It is a popular Indian recipe prepared especially during festivals. This is because it is considered to be not only auspicious but also energy-giving. Moreover, since sabudana is prepared with starch, it isn't considered grain.

Moving ahead, we are here with the recipe of sabudana kheer that you can prepare this Maha Shivratri to satisfy your hunger pangs and feel energetic even during your fast. Read on.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Here’s The Sabudana Kheer Recipe For Your Vrat Maha Shivratri 2021: Here’s The Sabudana Kheer Recipe For Your Vrat Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 55 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 3 Ingredients ½ cup sabudana or sago 2 cups of whole milk 1 cup of water 5 tablespoons sugar ½ teaspoon cardamom powder 5-6 chopped cashews 8-10 raisins 3-4 saffron strands for garnishing

How to Prepare 1. Soaking Sabudana a. First of all, rinse the sabudana pearls. This will remove all the excess starch from the sabudana pearls. b. Now soak the sabudana pearls in a bowl by adding 1 cup of water. c. Add water if you feel the need for the same. d. Let the pearls be soaked for 20-30 minutes. 2. Making Sabudana Kheer a. Now take a pan or a saucepan in which you will be making the kheer. b. Add two cups of milk and let it get hot on medium-high flame. c. You don't have to boil the milk. d. Once the milk gets hot, add the soaked sabudana pearls in it. e. Stir well to make sure the pearls do not stick on the bottom of the pan. f. Now add sugar and cardamom powder into the pan and let the kheer simmer for around 25-30 minutes. g. Keep the flame low-medium. h. This will ensure that your sabudana pearls are cooked well. i. Keep stirring occasionally to ensure that the pearls do not stick on the bottom of the pan. j. After 25-30 minutes, take a few pearls in a spoon and press it with your fingers. If the pearls seem to be soft and easily mashed, then the kheer is ready. k. At this point, turn off the flame and add chopped cashews and raisins. l. Garnish the kheer with a few saffron strands. However, this is completely optional. m. Let the kheer cool down a bit on its own before serving. Instructions Soaking the sabudana before adding it into the milk reduces the cooking time. You can add any dry fruits of your choice. Always use the regular size sabudana pearls for making the kheer. Sabudana kheer should be slightly sticky, thick and creamy in texture. They turn translucent after they get properly cooked. Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 294kcal

Fat - 8g

Carbs - 48g

Sugar - 26g

Fiber - 2g

