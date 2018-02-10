How To Make Low-calorie Paneer Tikka Recipe

Paneer Tikka Recipe | How To Prepare Paneer Tikka | Low Calorie Recipe | Boldsky

Our version of the paneer tikka recipe does not include deep frying the ingredients. Here we will be shallow frying these, since our main aim is to share low calorie recipes that people who are on a weight loss regimen can indulge in these foods, minus the guilt.

Paneer is protein rich and having a regular serving of this can help quicken your metabolic rate and thereby help you achieve your weight loss goal.

This low-calorie paneer tikka is your best go-to snack, which could be prepared within minutes, once you have all the ingredients handy. Here we shall be using red and green capsicums, onions and paneer to make this yummy paneer tikka recipe.

If you'd like to know how to prepare the low-calorie paneer tikka recipe, have a look at the paneer tikka video recipe below. Also, you could read the step-by-step procedure on how to make paneer tikka, along with the images, given below.

PANEER TIKKA RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE PANEER TIKKA | HOW TO MAKE PANEER TIKKA | PANEER TIKKA VIDEO RECIPE | PANEER TIKKA STEP BY STEP Paneer Tikka Recipe | How To Prepare Paneer Tikka | How To Make Paneer Tikka | Paneer Tikka Video Recipe | Paneer Tikka Step By Step Prep Time 40 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Starter Serves: 2-3 Ingredients Paneer - 1 pack (cut into cubes) Capsicum - 2 (1 green cut into square pieces; 1 red cut into square pieces) Curd - 1 cup Ginger paste - ½ tsp Garlic paste - ½ tsp Turmeric powder - ½ tsp Chilli powder - ½ tsp Gram flour (besan) - 2 spoons Cumin powder - ½ tsp Amchur powder - ½ tsp Garam masala powder - ½ tsp Lemon juice - ½ Coriander - half cup (finely chopped) Chaat masala powder - 1 tsp Salt - to taste Onion - 2 (cut into square pieces) Skewers How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add curd, turmeric powder and chilli powder; mix well. 2. Add to this add garlic paste, ginger paste, chaat masala powder and garam masala powder. 3. Later, add amchur powder, cumin powder; mix well. 4. Take finely chopped coriander and add it to this mixture. 5. Add 2 spoons of besan, which will help bind the batter well. 6. Add salt as per your preference, and squeeze in half a lemon to this. 7. Now, mix everything well. 8. Add the cut onion pieces, the red capsicum and green capsicum cubes. 9. Add paneer to this mixture. 10. Coat everything well and make sure all the onion, capsicum and paneer pieces are nicely coated. 11. Marinate it for 30 minutes. 12. Now, take the skewers and insert all these marinated pieces into it, again coat it evenly. 13. Heat the pan on a stove. 14. Add 1 spoon of oil and spread it over the pan. 15. Keep the skewers on top of it and allow it to be cooked. 16. Keep twisting the skewer to make sure that each side of the paneer and veggies are frying. 17. Fry it until it turns golden brown in colour. 18. Remove the paneer, onion and capsicum pieces from the skewer. 19. Serve hot. Instructions Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 41 cal

Fat - 3.0 g

Protein - 2.2 g

Carbohydrates - 1.4g

Fibre - 0.3g

