How To Make Low-calorie Paneer Tikka Recipe

Posted By: Staff
Our version of the paneer tikka recipe does not include deep frying the ingredients. Here we will be shallow frying these, since our main aim is to share low calorie recipes that people who are on a weight loss regimen can indulge in these foods, minus the guilt.

Paneer is protein rich and having a regular serving of this can help quicken your metabolic rate and thereby help you achieve your weight loss goal.

This low-calorie paneer tikka is your best go-to snack, which could be prepared within minutes, once you have all the ingredients handy. Here we shall be using red and green capsicums, onions and paneer to make this yummy paneer tikka recipe.

If you'd like to know how to prepare the low-calorie paneer tikka recipe, have a look at the paneer tikka video recipe below. Also, you could read the step-by-step procedure on how to make paneer tikka, along with the images, given below.

paneer tikka recipe
Prep Time
40 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
50 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Starter

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • Paneer - 1 pack (cut into cubes)

    Capsicum - 2 (1 green cut into square pieces; 1 red cut into square pieces)

    Curd - 1 cup

    Ginger paste - ½ tsp

    Garlic paste - ½ tsp

    Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

    Chilli powder - ½ tsp

    Gram flour (besan) - 2 spoons

    Cumin powder - ½ tsp

    Amchur powder - ½ tsp

    Garam masala powder - ½ tsp

    Lemon juice - ½

    Coriander - half cup (finely chopped)

    Chaat masala powder - 1 tsp

    Salt - to taste

    Onion - 2 (cut into square pieces)

    Skewers

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a bowl and add curd, turmeric powder and chilli powder; mix well.

    2. Add to this add garlic paste, ginger paste, chaat masala powder and garam masala powder.

    3. Later, add amchur powder, cumin powder; mix well.

    4. Take finely chopped coriander and add it to this mixture.

    5. Add 2 spoons of besan, which will help bind the batter well.

    6. Add salt as per your preference, and squeeze in half a lemon to this.

    7. Now, mix everything well.

    8. Add the cut onion pieces, the red capsicum and green capsicum cubes.

    9. Add paneer to this mixture.

    10. Coat everything well and make sure all the onion, capsicum and paneer pieces are nicely coated.

    11. Marinate it for 30 minutes.

    12. Now, take the skewers and insert all these marinated pieces into it, again coat it evenly.

    13. Heat the pan on a stove.

    14. Add 1 spoon of oil and spread it over the pan.

    15. Keep the skewers on top of it and allow it to be cooked.

    16. Keep twisting the skewer to make sure that each side of the paneer and veggies are frying.

    17. Fry it until it turns golden brown in colour.

    18. Remove the paneer, onion and capsicum pieces from the skewer.

    19. Serve hot.

Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 piece
  • Calories - 41 cal
  • Fat - 3.0 g
  • Protein - 2.2 g
  • Carbohydrates - 1.4g
  • Fibre - 0.3g

STEP BY STEP PROCEDURE

1. Take a bowl and add curd, turmeric powder and chilli powder; mix well.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

2. Add to this add garlic paste, ginger paste, chaat masala powder and garam masala powder.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

3. Later, add amchur powder, cumin powder; mix well.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

4. Take finely chopped coriander and add it to this mixture.

paneer tikka recipe

5. Add 2 spoons of besan, which will help bind the batter well.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

6. Add salt as per your preference, and squeeze in half a lemon to this.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

7. Now, mix everything well.

paneer tikka recipe

8. Add the cut onion pieces, the red capsicum and green capsicum cubes.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

9. Add paneer to this mixture.

paneer tikka recipe

10. Coat everything well and make sure all the onion, capsicum and paneer pieces are nicely coated.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

11. Marinate it for 30 minutes.

paneer tikka recipe

12. Now, take the skewers and insert all these marinated pieces into it, again coat it evenly.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

13. Heat the pan on a stove.

paneer tikka recipe

14. Add 1 spoon of oil and spread it over the pan.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

15. Keep the skewers on top of it and allow it to be cooked.

paneer tikka recipe

16. Keep twisting the skewer to make sure that each side of the paneer and veggies are frying.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

17. Fry it until it turns golden brown in colour.

paneer tikka recipe

18. Remove the paneer, onion and capsicum pieces from the skewer.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe

19. Serve hot.

paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
paneer tikka recipe
Story first published: Saturday, February 10, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
