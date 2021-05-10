For Quick Alerts
Kadai Paneer Recipe: Here’s How To Prepare It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi
Kadai Paneer is a popular Indian dish prepared using paneer, ground masala, chopped onions, capsicum and tomatoes. The dish is made in such a way that it has semi dry consistency. It is widely served in almost every Indian restaurants and is preferred with butter roti, naan and rice. Today we are here to tell you about the recipe of Kadai Paneer recipe which will definitely make you a fan of Indian recipes. So without wasting any time let us go through the recipe.
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
20 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Gravy
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
For Masala
- 6 kashmiri red chilies
- 1½ tablespoons of coriander seeds
Other Ingredients
- 250 grams Paneer (cut in cube shape)
- 3 tablespoons of oil
- 3 cups finely chopped tomatoes
- 2 sliced green chilies
- 2 teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste
- 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
- 1 medium-sized finely chopped onions
- 1 cup thinly sliced capsicum
- 1 teaspoon kasuri methi
- 1 inch ginger, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder
- ½ cup water
- salt as per your taste
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, we will prepare the dry masala needed for Kadai Paneer. For this, grind coriander seeds along with red dried chilies in a mortar-pestle or a grinder.
- Grind until you get a fine powder texture. Keep the grounded masala aside.
- Take a kadai or a deep frying pan and heat some oil in it. Now chopped onions and sauté them until golden brown.
- Next add the ginger-garlic paste into the onions and saute on medium flame until the raw aroma goes away.
- After this, add chopped tomatoes. Saute for 3-4 minutes on low-medium flame.
- Once the tomatoes turn soft, add the ground masala to the tomatoes.
- Now continue stirring the content until the mixture becomes too smooth and starts leaving oil from the sides.
- After this, add chopped capsicum. Saute for another 3-4 minutes.
- Next add green chilies.
- After this, add water.
- Mix everything very well and saute until capsicum gets half cooked.
- Add garam masala powder and salt.
- Mix everything well.
- Now add the paneer cubes into the masala and mix well.
- Lastly, add kasuri methi, chopped ginger and coriander leaves. Mix again.
- Turn off the flame and allow the Kadai Paneer to cool down for 2 minutes.
- Serve the kadai paneer with roti, rice, kulcha or naan.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- People - 4
- Calories - 321kcal
- Fat - 27g
- Protein - 10g
- Carbohydrates - 12g
- Fiber - 4g
Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
