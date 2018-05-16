Instant Mango Pickle Recipe | Aam Ka Achar Recipe | Raw Mango Pickle Recipe| Boldsky

The mango season has just begun and everyone loves to eat mangoes during the summer time. Contrast to the ripe mango's sweetness, raw mango has a sour and punchy taste that is loved by many.

As mango is the king of all fruits, the raw mango pickle has a special place in our heart with its sour, spicy taste and can be prepared very easily. This instant mango pickle recipe has won the hearts of every pickle lover out there because of its tangy taste. People who love mangoes will absolutely fall in love with this pickle and eat it without any regret for its tangy yet yummy taste.

The essence of this raw mango pickle recipe lies in the pungent taste of the raw mango and the addition of hing, which lends it that essential tangy flavour. It also reigns at the top of the pickles' list because of its health benefits such as curing stomach troubles, helping in digestion, protecting from dehydration, etc.

It is the best time to make this instant mango pickle recipe, as raw mango is not available throughout the year and once the season is gone, you will have to wait one whole year to try it next. So, grab some raw mangoes and start making the pickle, as it will be ready in no time and will give you that fruity punch for a hot day. Your family would really love it and you will be forced to make it again because of the yummy taste. We bet!

To know how to make this instant mango pickle recipe, quickly go through our recipe below or simply watch the video attached with this recipe article.

Instant Mango Pickle Recipe| Aam ka achar recipe| Raw Mango Pickle Recipe
Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Pickle Serves: 3-4 Ingredients 1. Raw mango - 1 2. Oil - 1 tbsp 3. Hing - a pinch 4. Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp 5. Turmeric - ¼th tbsp 6. Salt - to taste 7. Chilli powder - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a raw mango and slice it into small cubes. 2. Add turmeric, salt and chilli powder with it and mix everything properly. 3. For seasoning, take a small pan and add oil, mustard seeds and hing. 4. Give it a good stir and add it with the raw mangoes. 5. Mix everything properly and serve as it is or store in an airtight container. Instructions 1. To adjust the spuce, feel free to add less chilli powder, especially if you are making for children. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece (10 g)

Calories - 16 cal

Fat - 1.1g

Protein - 0.3g

Carbs - 1.4g

