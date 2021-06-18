Just In
Rasam Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
Out of all the South Indian dishes, Rasam is surely one of the must-haves. Prepared using ground spices, lentils, tamarind pulp and chopped tomatoes, rasam is quite healthy and delicious. People often have rasam as a part of their maincourse. However, some people prefer to have it as a apetizer and soup. In fact, you will be amazed to know that rasam can cure cold and cough as well.
There are many ways of preparing rasam and all of them taste heavenly. Most of them taste sour and that is because of the presence of tamarind pulp into it.
Today we are here with the recipe of rasam which is quite basic yet delicious to have. You can prepare this recipe in just 10 minutes. To know how to prepare this basic rasam, read on.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 4
-
For Preparing Rasam:
- 1 lemon sized tamarind
- ½ cup of hot water for soaking the tamarind
- ½ cup of chopped tomatoes
- 2 cups of water
- 10-12 curry leaves
- 2 pinches of asafoetida
- ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds
- 2-3 broken dry red chilies
- 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves
- 2 tablespoons oil (gingelly or any other neutral oil)
- salt as required
For Ground Spices:
- 3 teaspoons of cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons of black peppercorns
- 5 cloves of roughly chopped garlic
-
Preparation:
- First of all, soak, the tamarind for 20-30 minutes in hot water.
- After 20-30 minutes, squeeze the pulp of the tamarind. Strain and keep the pulp aside.
- In a grinder, grind the spices and keep them aside.
Preparing Rasam:
- In a pan heat some oil. Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle for some time.
- Add curry leaves and broken red chilies into the hot oil.
- Next, add asafoetida and fry for 1 minute. Make sure to keep the flame low-medium.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and saute for 2-3 minutes on medium flame.
- Add the ground spices along with turmeric powder.
- Saute for 10-20 seconds.
- Stir and add tamarind pulp.
- Next, add water and stir well.
- Mix salt and stir.
- Let the rasam simmer for 5-7 minutes on low flame.
- Turn off the flame and then add chopped coriander leaves.
- Serve hot with steamed rice.
Notes:
- You can add lentils as well. But make sure those are in less quantity as rasam needs to have a thin consistency.
- You can add more chopped tomatoes to enhance the taste.
- In case, you wish, you can add a few drops of lemon juice once you turn off the flame.
- People - 4
- Calories - 124kcal
- Fat - 10g
- Protein - 2g
- Carbohydrates - 8g
- Fiber - 2g
