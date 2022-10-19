ENGLISH
    Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles

    Posted By:
    |

    Diwali is not only the 'festival of lights', it is the time to drool over some delicious sweets and desserts. Not only we lit our house to welcome Goddess Laxmi, but we organise feasts to capture the happy spirit of the festival.

    Also, sweets have always been an essential aspect of all festivities, but this can be a strict no-no for people suffering from diabetes, obesity, or even dental issues. Fret not, we are here to make sure that you have a healthy indulgence during this festive season, which will be absolutely guilt-free. Check out the delicious and easy Vegan Sugar-free Walnut And Date Truffles.

    How To Prepare Date Truffles

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 10

    Ingredients
      • Dates- 10-12 pieces
      • Hot water- 1 cup
      • Coffee - 2 tsp
      • Walnuts/Almonds- 3/4th Cup
      • Coconut- 2 tbsp shredded
      • Cocoa- 1tbsp
      • Dark Chocolate- 2 tbsp
      • Vanilla Essense
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Deseed 10-12 dates and dry them a bit before preparing the truffle.

      2. Soak the dates in hot water and add 2 tsp coffee. Keep the mix aside for 15 minutes.

      3. In a food processor, add ¾ cup walnuts and grind it till it becomes a fine powder.

      4. Add 3 tbsp cocoa, 2 tbsp shredded coconut to the mix and also dark chocolate to give it a smooth and creamy texture.

      5. Process the mix till everything comes together and takes shape.

      6. Add refined, coconut oil or olive oil to your palm and make small balls.

      7. Lastly, you can roll them in either desiccated coconut or sprinkles.

    Nutritional Information
    • People - 10
    • Calories - 49
    • Protein - 6 g
    • Carbohydrates - 7 g
    • Fiber - 1 g

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 18 Users]
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 18:00 [IST]
