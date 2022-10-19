Just In
- 4 hrs ago Sri Lankan Pop Singer Yohani’s 8 Fashionable Looks, Manike Mage Hithe Fame Star’s Style Is Offbeat And Edgy!
- 6 hrs ago 5 Maharashtrian Looks To Getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
- 6 hrs ago Diwali 2022: Differences And Similarities Between Celebrations In North And South India
- 7 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma Sparks Dialogue On LGBTQIA+ Community Representation In Indian Content
Don't Miss
- Sports PKL: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Highlights: Bulls cruise to win, rise to third place
- News Delhi air quality projected to cross 301 by Sat; GRAP stage II comes into effect ahead of Diwali
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra Files Molestation Complaint Against Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan
- Finance Accumulate This Multibagger Mid Cap Tata Group Stock, Shares Can Surge 22%: KR Choksey
- Education UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021 Out, Here is the Full List of Selected Candidates
- Travel Best Career and Job Opportunity For People Who Love To Travel
- Technology Apple Kills Headphone Jack In Latest iPads: End Of 3.5mm Jack In Its Ecosystem?
- Automobiles Volvo Rolls Out First Locally-Assembled XC40 Recharge From Its Facility In Karnataka
Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles
Diwali is not only the 'festival of lights', it is the time to drool over some delicious sweets and desserts. Not only we lit our house to welcome Goddess Laxmi, but we organise feasts to capture the happy spirit of the festival.
Also, sweets have always been an essential aspect of all festivities, but this can be a strict no-no for people suffering from diabetes, obesity, or even dental issues. Fret not, we are here to make sure that you have a healthy indulgence during this festive season, which will be absolutely guilt-free. Check out the delicious and easy Vegan Sugar-free Walnut And Date Truffles.
How To Prepare Date Truffles
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 10
-
- Dates- 10-12 pieces
- Hot water- 1 cup
- Coffee - 2 tsp
- Walnuts/Almonds- 3/4th Cup
- Coconut- 2 tbsp shredded
- Cocoa- 1tbsp
- Dark Chocolate- 2 tbsp
- Vanilla Essense
-
1. Deseed 10-12 dates and dry them a bit before preparing the truffle.
2. Soak the dates in hot water and add 2 tsp coffee. Keep the mix aside for 15 minutes.
3. In a food processor, add ¾ cup walnuts and grind it till it becomes a fine powder.
4. Add 3 tbsp cocoa, 2 tbsp shredded coconut to the mix and also dark chocolate to give it a smooth and creamy texture.
5. Process the mix till everything comes together and takes shape.
6. Add refined, coconut oil or olive oil to your palm and make small balls.
7. Lastly, you can roll them in either desiccated coconut or sprinkles.
- People - 10
- Calories - 49
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbohydrates - 7 g
- Fiber - 1 g
- Diwali 2022: Tips To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Healthily
- Durga Puja 2022: Goddess Durga's Favourite Flowers, Sweets, Fruits And Colours
- Raksha Bandhan Recipe: How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes
- This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe
- Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Mango Kesari During The Festival
- Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Carrot Kalakand
- Holi Sweet Recipes For 2022: How To Prepare Coconut Peda
- Makar Sankranti: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo
- COVID-19 And Diwali: Healthy Gift Options This Pandemic
- COVID-19 And Diwali Celebration: Healthy And Immune-Boosting Alternatives To Sweets
- Independence Day 2021: Let’s Indulge In Gastronomical Journey Of Kolkata's Pre-Independence Eateries
- Odisha Gets Its own GI Tag for Rasagola: Battle With West Bengal Ends On A Sweet Note
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.