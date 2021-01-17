Upma Recipe: How To Make It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Upma is one of the delicious South Indian dishes that one can have. Prepared using sooji or rava, it is one of the healthies breakfast that you can have. This traditional dish contains various veggies such as peas, carrots, onions and gingers as well to give it a more nutritious and healthy touch. Whether you are heading for work or college, you can always say yes to upma. You may think that it is quite difficult to prepare upma but it's not. One can easily prepare it in no time.

In order to help you with the making of upma, we have brought the recipe of the dish. You can prepare this healthy and delicious dish. Scroll down the article to read more.

Upma Recipe: How To Make It At Home Upma Recipe: How To Make It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons of ghee 1 cup of Sooji (rava) 1 teaspoon chana dal 1 medium-sized onion 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds 1 teaspoon of urad dal 1 spring onion 1 inch finely chopped ginger 1 teaspoon chopped green chilli 1-2 teaspoon of sugar Salt as per taste ½ teaspoon cumin seeds 10 to 12 curry leaves 2 ½ cups of water salt as required 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

How to Prepare First of all, heat a pan. Roast the sooji or rava in the same pan. Keep the flame on medium and roast the sooji. Once the sooji turns aromatic, crispy and slightly golden, turn off the flame. Keep the roasted rava in a separate plate and keep it aside. In the same pan, heat ghee and add the mustard seeds along with curry leaves. Make sure the gas flame is on medium and the mustards don't burn. After this, add cumin seeds along with urad dal and chana dal. Fry the lentils until golden brown or lightly golden in colour. Add the finely chopped onions along with chopped chilies and ginger. Saute till onions become translucent. Add 2½ cups of water, sugar and salt as required. Mix well and let the water boil for 2-3 minutes. While keeping the gas flame medium add sooji into the pan. After adding the sooji, mix and stir immediately. Otherwise the sooji would form lumps. You will see that the sooji absorbs all the water but you still need to stir continuously. Once you are done mixing the sooji along with the ingredients in the pan, cover and cook the sooji for around 2-3 minutes on a low flame. Turn off the flame. Garnish the Upma with chopped cilantro and mix well. Serve upma with coconut chutney.

Nutritional Information People - 4

kcal - 360 kcal

Fat - 13 g

Protein - 9 g

Carbs - 52 g

Fiber - 5 g

