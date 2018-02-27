Holi Special Recipe: How To Make Thandai At Home

Thandai Recipe | How To Make Thandai in Home | Homemade Thandai Recipe | Boldsky

"Holi" or "Holika" is undoubtedly the year's most awaited and effervescent festival of the youth where the whole nation, people of diverse religion, culture, region and age, unite together to welcome spring by dipping their souls in the hues and aromas of festivity. For us, Indians, Holi is not just about getting drenched in the rainbow of vivid colours; for us, it is about soaking the spirit of joy in all its essence, be it by devouring a toothsome platter of delectable cuisines or by uniting with our loved ones to usher a new beginning.

Holi delicacies are endless, ranging from sweet to savoury; holi is all about munching on to delicious platters of snacks or sweets in between smearing colours all around. Amongst all the Holi delicacies, we have a special place in our heart for our favourite drink of the season, "Thandai" or "Sardai" which is essentially made with dried rose petals, dry fruits and aromatic spices.

We love everything about Thandai: we love the rich, creamy, satiny smooth texture of this drink, we love the minty flavour and aroma which rose-petals essentially brings to thandai and on top of all that, we love this chilled drink for it works as a delicious summer coolant soothing our souls from within.

Preparing this drink can be easy and super quick as well, as during the time of festivals, we don't have much time to cook or arrange elaborate dishes and beverages. Hence, we have come up with an easy and quick recipe of Thandai with step by step video instructions, so that you can welcome your guests in all the festive fervour by offering them the best of what Holi offers.

HOW TO MAKE THANDAI AT HOME| EASY HOMEMADE THANDAI RECIPE| HOLI SPECIAL THANDAI RECIPE| THANDAI STEP BY STEP| THANDAI VIDEO How to make thandai at home| Easy homemade thandai recipe| Holi special thandai recipe| Thandai step by step| Thandai video Prep Time 2 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 2 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Rose petals - 2tbsp 2. Khaskhas - 2 tbsp 3. Black pepper - 1 tbsp 4. Green cardamom (elaichi) - 2-3 5. Pistachios - 6-7 6. Cloves - 2 7. Melon seeds - 1 tbsp 8. Fennel seeds - 1 tbsp 9. Blanched almonds - 1 tbsp 10. Saffron - 2-3 strands 11. Milk - 2 cups 12. Sugar - 2-3 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl. 2. Add rose petals, cloves, black pepper, melon seeds, khaskhas, fennel seeds, blanched alomonds, pistachios and green cardamom in it. 3. Add water. 4. Let it soak for 2 hours. 5. Take a mixing jar. 6. Pour the soaked mixture in the mixing jar. 7. Grind it to a fine paste. 8. Add sugar to the fine paste and grind again. 9. Take a clean bowl. 10. Take a piece of Muslin and pour the paste in it to strain. 11. Strain the paste properly and collect it in the clean bowl. 12. Add 2 cups of chilled milk in the mixing jar and 4 tbsp of fine thandai paste for 2 servings. 13. Add saffron with the paste. 14. Grind again. 15. Transfer into a glass and serve it with rose petals on top. Instructions '1. Soak all the ingredients beforehand with minimum 2 hours of time to ensure that the flavour of the rose petals is properly extracted and the aroma is distinguishable.', 2. Always serve it with chilled milk as it makes the drink a soothing coolant, perfect for spring or summer. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

