Hamburger Bun Recipe: How To Prepare This At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Hamburger buns are one of the most essential ingredients when preparing hamburger sandwiches. When it comes to hamburger buns, you will find them in various supermarkets. However, you won't deny that these buns may not be that soft and fresh as those prepared at your home. In order to know about the recipe of hamburger, read more.
Hamburger Bun Recipe: How To Prepare This At Home
Prep Time
2 Hours30 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
2 Hours45 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 8 Pieces
Ingredients
-
- 3½ cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 cup of lukewarm water
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup of sugar
- 1¼ teaspoons of salt
- 1 egg beaten
- 1 tablespoon instant yeast
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons milk
How to Prepare
-
- First things first, you need to mix the ingredients needed for kneading the dough.
- You can either use your hand or a mixer to knead a smooth and soft dough.
- Once kneaded, cover the dough and let it sit for 1-2 hours.
- When you allow the dough to sit for 1-2 hours, the dough will seem to double in size.
- After this, deflate and divide the dough into 8-9 equal pieces.
- Now give a round shape to all of the small dough pieces and then flatten the balls to give it a size that of a bun.
- Take a parchment-lined baking sheet or a greased tissue paper and place the buns over it.
- Let the buns sit until they seem slightly puffed.
- Now apply melted butter over the buns with the help of a brush.
- Now bake the buns in a preheated oven on 375°F until golden in colour or for 15 to 18 minutes.
- Once the buns turn golden in colour, take out the buns and let them cool down on their own.
Instructions
- Hamburger buns are one of the most essential ingredients when preparing hamburger sandwiches.
Nutritional Information
- Pieces - 8
- kcal - 292kcal
- Fat - 7 g
- Protein - 7.9 g
- Carbs - 48.6 g
- Cholesterol - 58.1 mg
Comments
[ 4 of 5 - 64 Users]
Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
