    Gur ki Lapsi Recipe: How To Make Jaggery and broken wheat Halwa

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Gur ki Lapsi | Gur ki Lapsi Recipe | Boldsky

    Gur ki Lapsi is a dessert which is mostly made during festivals in most of the Gujarati households. Gur ki Lapsi or jaggery and broken wheat dessert is not only delicious but nutritious too. It is a healthier option as it doesn't contain any processed sugar or sweeteners. Also, broken wheat is a very nutritious substance as it does not go under refining.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweet

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Broken wheat - 1 cup

      2. Ghee - 1 ½ tbsp

      3. Jaggery - 1 cup

      4. Almonds and pistachio - ¼ cup mixed and cut

      5. Elaichi powder - 1 tbsp

      6. Water - 2 cups

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Soak rice is water

    • 2. Soak the jaggery in water for 10 min

    • 3. In a cooker, heat the ghee

    • 4. Add the broken wheat and roast it for 2-3 minutes in the ghee

    • 5. When you feel the aroma coming, add water and mix well

    • 6. As soon as it starts boiling, put on the lid and wait

    • 7. After 1 or 2 whistles of the cooker, open the lid and add the jaggery and water mixture

    • 8. Stir it well and put the flame on high

    • 9. Close the lid and cook it for 1-2 more whistles

    • 10. After 1-2 whistles, open the lid and add elaichi powder and stir well

    • 11. Take out in a serving plate and garnish with the chopped dry fruits

    • 12. Serve hot.

    Instructions
    • The broken wheat should not turn brown while roasting.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size: - 1 bowl (303 g)
    • Calories - 325 Cal
    • Fats - 5.7 g
    • Proteins - 6.6 g
    • Carbs - 61.8 g
    • Fibre - 3.4 g

