Gur ki Lapsi Recipe: How To Make Jaggery and broken wheat Halwa

Gur ki Lapsi is a dessert which is mostly made during festivals in most of the Gujarati households. Gur ki Lapsi or jaggery and broken wheat dessert is not only delicious but nutritious too. It is a healthier option as it doesn't contain any processed sugar or sweeteners. Also, broken wheat is a very nutritious substance as it does not go under refining.

GUR KI LAPSI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE GUR KI LAPSI| GUR KI LAPSI FOR FESTIVAL| JAGGERY AND BROKEN WHEAT DESSERT RECIPE gur ki lapsi | how to make gur ki lapsi | gur ki lapsi for festival | jaggery and broken wheat dessert recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweet Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Broken wheat - 1 cup 2. Ghee - 1 ½ tbsp 3. Jaggery - 1 cup 4. Almonds and pistachio - ¼ cup mixed and cut 5. Elaichi powder - 1 tbsp 6. Water - 2 cups How to Prepare 1. Soak rice is water

2. Soak the jaggery in water for 10 min

3. In a cooker, heat the ghee

4. Add the broken wheat and roast it for 2-3 minutes in the ghee

5. When you feel the aroma coming, add water and mix well

6. As soon as it starts boiling, put on the lid and wait

7. After 1 or 2 whistles of the cooker, open the lid and add the jaggery and water mixture

8. Stir it well and put the flame on high

9. Close the lid and cook it for 1-2 more whistles

10. After 1-2 whistles, open the lid and add elaichi powder and stir well

11. Take out in a serving plate and garnish with the chopped dry fruits

12. Serve hot. Instructions The broken wheat should not turn brown while roasting. Nutritional Information Serving Size: - 1 bowl (303 g)

Calories - 325 Cal

Fats - 5.7 g

Proteins - 6.6 g

Carbs - 61.8 g

Fibre - 3.4 g

