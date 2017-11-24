ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Egg Omelette Recipe

    Posted By: Ajitha Ghorpade
    |
    How To Prepare Egg Omelette | Egg Omelette Recipe | Boldsky

    Egg omelette is one of the most popular dishes worldwide. It is served as a breakfast dish paired with bread slices in many countries. It is also savoured as an evening snack or as a quick recipe for hunger pangs during any time of the day.

    Egg omelette is one such recipe which is filled with nutrients and also is very easy to make. There are a number of variations to egg omelette, whereas beaten eggs mixed with vegetables and spices is the most common one.

    Egg omelette can be made with different vegetables such as mushrooms, spring onions, yellow and red bell peppers, etc.

    Egg omelette in our version consists of beaten eggs with capsicum, tomatoes and a little seasoning to complete the dish. Egg omelette is very quick and easy to make. So, if you would like to try our version of the egg omelette, watch the detailed video and also follow the step-by-step procedure containing images.

    EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE EGG OMELETTE | VEGETABLE EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | FLUFFY EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | HOMEMADE EGG OMELETTE RECIPE
    Egg Omelette Recipe | How To Prepare Egg Omelette | Vegetable Egg Omelette Recipe | Homemade Egg Omelette Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Archana V

    Recipe Type: Breakfast dish

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Eggs - 3

      Onion - 1

      Capsicum - ½

      Tomato - 1

      Green chilli - 1

      Salt - 1 tsp + ¾th tsp

      Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp (chopped)

      Pepper powder - ½ tsp

      Ginger and garlic paste - ½ tsp

      Oil - ¾th tbsp

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it.

      2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half.

      3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary.

      4. Further, chop it finely.

      5. Take a tomato and remove the top hard part of it.

      6. Cut it into a vertical half and further, cut the half tomato into another half.

      7. De-seed the tomato with a knife.

      8. Further, cut it into medium-sized pieces.

      9. Take a capsicum and cut into half.

      10. Cut the top portion as well.

      11. Remove the white part with the seeds inside.

      12. Further, use only half a capsicum and cut it into smaller pieces.

      13. The top portion of the capsicum can still be used by just cutting off its stalk.

      14. Take a green chilli and cut it into small pieces. Keep it aside.

      15. Now, take the eggs and break them one after the other into a bowl.

      16. Add 1 teaspoon of salt.

      17. Beat the eggs for about a minute until it becomes a frothy mixture.

      18. Once done, add the chopped onion and capsicum.

      19. Further, add the cut tomato and green chilli.

      20. Add the chopped coriander leaves and pepper powder.

      21. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with ¾th teaspoon of salt.

      22. Mix well and whisk it slightly once more. Keep it aside.

      23. Now, spread ¾th tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

      24. Pour the egg mixture onto the pan and level it properly.

      25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

      26. Flip it over and allow it to cook for another half a minute.

      27. Flip it back to check if it is cooked or not.

      28. Remove it from the pan, onto a plate and serve.

    Instructions
    • Make sure to use fresh eggs. This can be done by conducting an egg floating test
    • Exotic or different types of vegetables can be used to make the omelette
    • The omelette will be cooked once the edges start to come off easily Using a non-stick pan will help in cooking the omelette well.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1
    • Calories - 93 cal
    • Fat - 7.33 g
    • Protein - 6.48 g
    • Carbohydrates - 0.42 g
    • Sugar - 0.4 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE EGG OMELETTE

    1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it.

    2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half.

    3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary.

    4. Further, chop it finely.

    5. Take a tomato and remove the top hard part of it.

    6. Cut it into a vertical half and further, cut the half tomato into another half.

    7. De-seed the tomato with a knife.

    8. Further, cut it into medium-sized pieces.

    9. Take a capsicum and cut into half.

    10. Cut the top portion as well.

    11. Remove the white part with the seeds inside.

    12. Further, use only half a capsicum and cut it into smaller pieces.

    13. The top portion of the capsicum can still be used by just cutting off its stalk.

    14. Take a green chilli and cut it into small pieces. Keep it aside.

    15. Now, take the eggs and break them one after the other into a bowl.

    16. Add 1 teaspoon of salt.

    17. Beat the eggs for about a minute until it becomes a frothy mixture.

    18. Once done, add the chopped onion and capsicum.

    19. Further, add the cut tomato and green chilli.

    20. Add the chopped coriander leaves and pepper powder.

    21. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with ¾th teaspoon of salt.

    22. Mix well and whisk it slightly once more. Keep it aside.

    23. Now, spread ¾th tablespoon of oil in a heated pan.

    24. Pour the egg mixture onto the pan and level it properly.

    25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

    26. Flip it over and allow it to cook for another half a minute.

    27. Flip it back to check if it is cooked or not.

    28. Remove it from the pan, onto a plate and serve.

    More TOMATO News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 40 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close