Egg omelette is one of the most popular dishes worldwide. It is served as a breakfast dish paired with bread slices in many countries. It is also savoured as an evening snack or as a quick recipe for hunger pangs during any time of the day.

Egg omelette is one such recipe which is filled with nutrients and also is very easy to make. There are a number of variations to egg omelette, whereas beaten eggs mixed with vegetables and spices is the most common one.

Egg omelette can be made with different vegetables such as mushrooms, spring onions, yellow and red bell peppers, etc.

Egg omelette in our version consists of beaten eggs with capsicum, tomatoes and a little seasoning to complete the dish. Egg omelette is very quick and easy to make. So, if you would like to try our version of the egg omelette, watch the detailed video and also follow the step-by-step procedure containing images.

EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE EGG OMELETTE | VEGETABLE EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | FLUFFY EGG OMELETTE RECIPE | HOMEMADE EGG OMELETTE RECIPE Egg Omelette Recipe | How To Prepare Egg Omelette | Vegetable Egg Omelette Recipe | Homemade Egg Omelette Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Archana V Recipe Type: Breakfast dish Serves: 2 Ingredients Eggs - 3 Onion - 1 Capsicum - ½ Tomato - 1 Green chilli - 1 Salt - 1 tsp + ¾th tsp Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp (chopped) Pepper powder - ½ tsp Ginger and garlic paste - ½ tsp Oil - ¾th tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it. 2. Peel the skin off and cut it into half. 3. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary. 4. Further, chop it finely. 5. Take a tomato and remove the top hard part of it. 6. Cut it into a vertical half and further, cut the half tomato into another half. 7. De-seed the tomato with a knife. 8. Further, cut it into medium-sized pieces. 9. Take a capsicum and cut into half. 10. Cut the top portion as well. 11. Remove the white part with the seeds inside. 12. Further, use only half a capsicum and cut it into smaller pieces. 13. The top portion of the capsicum can still be used by just cutting off its stalk. 14. Take a green chilli and cut it into small pieces. Keep it aside. 15. Now, take the eggs and break them one after the other into a bowl. 16. Add 1 teaspoon of salt. 17. Beat the eggs for about a minute until it becomes a frothy mixture. 18. Once done, add the chopped onion and capsicum. 19. Further, add the cut tomato and green chilli. 20. Add the chopped coriander leaves and pepper powder. 21. Add the ginger and garlic paste along with ¾th teaspoon of salt. 22. Mix well and whisk it slightly once more. Keep it aside. 23. Now, spread ¾th tablespoon of oil in a heated pan. 24. Pour the egg mixture onto the pan and level it properly. 25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute. 26. Flip it over and allow it to cook for another half a minute. 27. Flip it back to check if it is cooked or not. 28. Remove it from the pan, onto a plate and serve. Instructions Make sure to use fresh eggs. This can be done by conducting an egg floating test

Exotic or different types of vegetables can be used to make the omelette

The omelette will be cooked once the edges start to come off easily Using a non-stick pan will help in cooking the omelette well. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

Calories - 93 cal

Fat - 7.33 g

Protein - 6.48 g

Carbohydrates - 0.42 g

Sugar - 0.4 g

