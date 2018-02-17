Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Make Avarekai Palya At Home

Written By: Arpita Adhya

Whether you have it as a side dish with roti or chapati or take it as a wholesome dish to feast on a lazy Sunday evening, avarekai palya wins our heart any day with its tangy yet sweet and delicious flavour quotients as well as the promise of nutrition that it offers.

Avarekai palya is essentially cooked with the avarekai beans or lilva beans, usually available during the colder months of the year. During these months, avarekai beans show up in almost every household of Karnataka, especially in the Bangalore-Mysore region celebrating the "avarekai season" with various mouth-watering recipes.

While we'll love to dive into all of those mouth-salivating recipes, we often wonder if we can manage the time to prepare such elaborate dishes, don't we? Well, here comes the good news. Our palya recipe is curated keeping in mind that all of us can not invest hours in cooking, hence this simple and quick recipe will always be a go-to option that will fit your busy schedule perfectly.

Avarekai palya recipe
EASY AND QUICK AVAREKAI PALYA RECIPE | HOW TO COOK AVAREKAI PALYA | AVAREKAI PALYA STEP BY STEP | AVAREKAI PALYA VIDEO
Easy and quick avarekai palya recipe | How to cook avarekai palya| avarekai palya step by step | avarekai palya video
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
40 Mins

Recipe By: Kavya

Recipe Type: Main Course

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 1. Avarekai beans - ½ bowl

    2. Chana dal - ½ tbsp

    3. Urad dal - ½ tbsp

    4. Coriander leaves (chopped) - a handful

    5. Chopped tomato - ½

    6. Coconut (grated) - ½ cup

    7. Chillies - 4-5

    8. Water - 1 cup

    9. Oil for seasoning

    10. Lemon juice - ½ of a lemon

    11. Curry leaves - 2 strands

    12. Jeera - ½ tbsp

    13. Crushed peppercorn - ½ tbsp

    14. Mustard seeds - ½ tbsp

    15. Turmeric - ¼th tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a cooker.

    2. Add ½ bowl of avarekai beans in it.

    3. Add 1 cup of water.

    4. Add 1/4th tbsp of salt.

    5. Close the lid and pressure cook the beans on medium flame for 10-15 minutes (3-4 whistles).

    6. Open the lid and drain the water.

    7. Pour it into a bowl and let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

    8. Take a pan.

    9. Add 2 tbsp of oil.

    10. Add mustard seeds, urad daal, chana dal and sauté it for a couple of minutes.

    11. Add ½ tbsp of jeera, curry leaves, chillies, turmeric and tomato.

    12. Add chilli powder.

    13. Add water little by little and mix it well.

    14. Add the boiled avarekai in the pan.

    15. Add ½ cup of grated coconut with the avarekai beans.

    16. Add chopped coriander.

    17. Add crushed peppercorn.

    18. Add salt as per taste.

    19. Add lemon juice

    20. Mix everything well.

    21. Transfer it to the bowl and serve this delicious dish with rotis or chapatis.

Instructions
  • 1. Be careful while pressure cooking the avarekai beans, as nobody likes overcooked beans.
  • 2. Add chilli powder according to your taste. If you want it to taste more delicate, add a pinch and enjoy the delectable taste.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 950 cal
  • Fat - 28 g
  • Protein - 31 g
  • Carbohydrates - 145 g
  • Sugar - 15 g
  • Fibre - 5 g

1. Take a cooker.

2. Add ½ bowl of avarekai beans in it.

3. Add 1 cup of water.

4. Add 1/4th tbsp of salt.

5. Close the lid and pressure cook the beans on medium flame for 10-15 minutes (3-4 whistles).

6. Open the lid and drain the water.

7. Pour it into a bowl and let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

8. Take a pan.

9. Add 2 tbsp of oil.

10. Add mustard seeds, urad daal, chana dal and sauté it for a couple of minutes.

11. Add ½ tbsp of jeera, curry leaves, chillies, turmeric and tomato.

12. Add chilli powder.

13. Add water little by little and mix it well.

14. Add the boiled avarekai in the pan.

15. Add ½ cup of grated coconut with the avarekai beans.

16. Add chopped coriander.

17. Add crushed peppercorn.

18. Add salt as per taste.

19. Add lemon juice

20. Mix everything well.

21. Transfer it to the bowl and serve this delicious dish with rotis or chapatis.

Saturday, February 17, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
