According to the Hindu Solar calender, another new year is here which we generally celebrate through the festival of Baisakhi, ushering in a new beginning. The root of this festival is deeply associated with the season of harvest. Farmers celebrate the initiation of a harvest season with Baisakhi. To cherish the spirit of festivity, we generally indulge in various sweet and savoury delicacies and make merry with our closed ones. For this year's grand Baisakhi celebration, one of our favourite dessert recipes is this dry fruit kheer recipe.

We love this rich and creamy dry fruit kheer for the variations of texture that it brings with the fruity dessert recipe. Along with the creaminess of milk, nuts and fruits, this dessert and its crunchy texture is what we love the most, which allows us to have a contrast of the textures.

Moreover, this dry fruit kheer recipe comes with a healthy dessert fix tag, which we absolutely dig! Almonds and pistas are considered to be great sources of protein and vitamins. Again, both of them contain a good amount of fibre and minerals as well. Apricot is renowned to endow you with vitamin A, antioxidants, calcium, iron and vitamin C. Raisin is full of vitamins and dates will give you the necessary fibre count, along with energy. Hence, such a healthy dessert fix with a delicious flavour combination is impossible not to make again and again.

So, this Baisakhi, to make this easy dessert recipe, click on our video or take a quick look at the recipe below and do not forget to share your Baisakhi special recipes with us.

DRY FRUIT KHEER RECIPE | BAISAKHI SPECIAL SWEET RECIPE | VISHU SPECIAL RECIPES| DRY FRUITS KHEER STEP BY STEP| DRY FRUITS KHEER VIDEO Dry Fruit Kheer Recipe | Baisakhi Special Sweet Recipe | Vishu Special Recipes| Dry Fruits Kheer Step By Step| Dry Fruits Kheer Video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Milk - 1 litre 2. Red Currants - 7-8 3. Pista - 10-12 4. Sugar - ½ cup 5. Saffron - 5-6 strands 6. Almonds (blanched) - 7-8 7. Raisins - 10-12 8. Apricots - 5-6 (dried) 9. Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Pour hot water in a bowl and add apricots, raisins and red currants to soak for 10 minutes. 2. Take a pan and add milk. 3. Boil the milk for 3-4 minutes and then add cardamom powder and saffron. 4. Again, boil it for 5-6 minutes. 5. Strain the fruits and add them to the milk. Next, let them cook for 5-6 minutes. 6. Add ½ a cup of sugar and mix well. 7. Add almonds and pista and boil for 3-4 minutes. 8. Transfer into a bowl and serve it with almonds on top. Instructions 1. Soak the fruits with hot-water to make it tender and ready to cook.

2. Serve it chilled to get the creamy delicate flavour of this dessert. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup (150 g)

Calories - 186 cal

Fat - 8.7 g

Protein - 5.5 g

Carbohydrates - 21.4 g

Fibre - 0.9 g

