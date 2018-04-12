Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie Recipe |Dry Fruit Banana Juice Recipe| Weight-loss Summer Smoothie Recipe

Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie | Dry Fruit Milkshake | Boldsky

Summer comes with its own boon and bane and as much as we cherish the blooming of summer, tasty fruits and breezy evenings, it is undeniable that summer can be draining and dead-tiring; hence once in a while, we can use our own dose of energy booster, which will lend some vital nutrients, along with giving us a major lift in energy.

Dry fruit banana smoothie recipe is one such energy drink that will not only enliven your drained body with a power-booster of vital nutrients but the soothing taste will also calm your body, in case you were out in the heat.

We love our daily dose of summer smoothie recipes and for us, this dry fruit banana smoothie or juice recipe is an absolute winner. Bananas endow our body with carbs and potassium and milk lends you the essential dose of protein and calcium. Banana is also enriched in high-fibre, hence this smoothie is apt for a nutritious and filling breakfast smoothie.

For many of us, searching recipes which will lend us a nutritious drink without being unhealthy is a dreadful task, as juice parlours add a number of sweetening agents, artificial colours and preservatives, making it extremely unhealthy. But here, we have used only honey as the sweetener, so this dry fruit juice recipe can be your best friend in your quest for weight-loss recipes.

The addition of various dry fruits for this juice works towards making it extremely healthy. Dates lend you an array of vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium and zinc. Almonds and cashews cater you high level of protein content and raisins will give you a high-dose of antioxidants. Overall, this banana juice can be one of the healthiest drinks that you have ever tried and for people looking for highly nutritious yet low-calorie weight loss drinks, this summer smoothie recipe is for all of you.

To check out this dry fruit banana smoothie recipe, take a quick look at our video or go through the recipe and tell us which smoothie recipes will you like to see us making.

Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie Recipe | Dry Fruit Banana Juice Recipe | Weight-loss Summer Smoothie Recipe| Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie Step By Step| Dry Fruit Banana Smoothie Video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Smoothie recipe Serves: 1 Ingredients 1. Banana (ripe) - 1 2. Dates - 4 3. Raisins - 8-10 4. Almonds - 5 5. Cashews - 5-6 (broken) 6. Water - ½ cup 7. Milk - 1 cup 8. Honey - 1 tbsp 9. Ice cubes - 7-8 How to Prepare 1. Soak the dry fruits in water for 15 minutes. 2. Take a mixing jar and add banana, dry fruits, honey and ice cubes. 3. Blend them into a fine smoothie and transfer into a glass. 4. Serve with extra ice cubes on top. Instructions 1. Avoid using sugar if you are opting for it as a weight-loss recipe.

2. Feel free to use almond milk or soya milk as well instead of regular milk. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 glass

Calories - 233 cal

Fat - 8.3 g

Protein - 7.6 g

Carbs - 31.2 g

Fiber - 1.7 g

