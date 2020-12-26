ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dole Whip Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    One of the greatest challenges before mothers are to decide what breakfast to prepare for their kids. This is because kids often throw tantrums while eating and at times would deny eating something which is good for their health. They may often ask you to allow them eat candies, fries, chips and many other junk food. But we understand that being a mother you would never want your child to eat anything that would affect their health in an adverse manner.

    Therefore, today we are here to tell you about a super cool, delicious yet healthy recipe that is quite easy to cook. The recipe that we are going to share is of Dole Whip which is quite popular among kids.

    Dole Whip Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home
    Dole Whip Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • 4 cups of pineapple juice
      • ¾ cup of vanilla ice cream (about 3/4 cup)
      • 2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks
      • 2 tablespoons of sugar
      • A splash of lemon juice
      • A pinch of salt
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • First things first, combine everything in a blender.
      • Blend everything until you get a smooth and ultra creamy texture.
      • Drop a few pineapple chunks, if you want.
      • Blend for not more than 3 minutes.
      • After this pour the blended mixture into desert cups or small bowls.
      • Now you can freeze the mixture in the refrigerator for at least half an hour.
      • You also need to fill some of the mixture into a piping bag having 1M star tip.
      • After this swirl the mixture over the refrigerated mixture to form a swirl whipped shape.
      • Serve after sprinkling some tutti frutti over the dole whip.
    Instructions
    • The recipe that we are going to share is of Dole Whip which is quite popular among kids.
    Nutritional Information
    • 3 - People
    • kcal - 261 kcal
    • Fat - 3 g
    • Protein - 3 g
    • Carbs - 53 g
    • Fiber - 3 g

    More RECIPE News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 70 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close