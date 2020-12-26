Dole Whip Recipe: Learn How To Make It At Home

For Quick Alerts
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
One of the greatest challenges before mothers are to decide what breakfast to prepare for their kids. This is because kids often throw tantrums while eating and at times would deny eating something which is good for their health. They may often ask you to allow them eat candies, fries, chips and many other junk food. But we understand that being a mother you would never want your child to eat anything that would affect their health in an adverse manner.
Therefore, today we are here to tell you about a super cool, delicious yet healthy recipe that is quite easy to cook. The recipe that we are going to share is of Dole Whip which is quite popular among kids.
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
40 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- 4 cups of pineapple juice
- ¾ cup of vanilla ice cream (about 3/4 cup)
- 2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- A splash of lemon juice
- A pinch of salt
How to Prepare
-
- First things first, combine everything in a blender.
- Blend everything until you get a smooth and ultra creamy texture.
- Drop a few pineapple chunks, if you want.
- Blend for not more than 3 minutes.
- After this pour the blended mixture into desert cups or small bowls.
- Now you can freeze the mixture in the refrigerator for at least half an hour.
- You also need to fill some of the mixture into a piping bag having 1M star tip.
- After this swirl the mixture over the refrigerated mixture to form a swirl whipped shape.
- Serve after sprinkling some tutti frutti over the dole whip.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- 3 - People
- kcal - 261 kcal
- Fat - 3 g
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbs - 53 g
- Fiber - 3 g
Saturday, December 26, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
