Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Famous Agra Dry Petha Sweet Recipe

1. Take a fresh ash gourd, wash and peel it. Once done, cut it into cubes and keep it aside in a large bowl.

2. Prick the cubes with a fork.

3. Squeeze one lemon and keep the juice aside in a separate bowl.

4. Once ash gourd is pierced, keep it aside.

5. Fill a large pan with water, add the add alum or phitkari powder.

6. Keep the pan over medium flame and boil it for 12-15 minutes.

7. Once done, drain it and rinse the ash gourd under the cold water thoroughly.

8. Taken the cooked ash gourd and add the sugar syrup.

9. In another pan, add water (2 cups) and sugar and cook it get dissolved over medium flame. Then add lemon juice to the syrup and put it in a low flame.

10. Add the cooked petha or ash gourd to the syrup and keep stirring it slowly till it completely absorbs the syrup.

11. Once done, take a tray and place them on it.

12. Once it becomes cool, serve it with toppings of your choice. You can add kesar, rose, mango or any other flavour.