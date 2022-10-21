ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Food and festivities are a match made in heaven. Well, Diwali is almost here and amid crazy celebrations, who doesn't like an easy one-pot recipe? When you spend less time prepping and washing utensils, you tend to enjoy your dinner more with your loved ones.

    This recipe is so simple, and convenient that it will always satisfy your soul. The dish is full of healthy ingredients and is a stunner for busy weekends when you are too tired to prepare huge, complex meals. It is a must for all meat lovers. This Diwali, become a crowd pleaser by preparing this easy one-pot crunchy and tender chicken thigh dinner recipe.

    How To Prepare Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe

    Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe
    Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Non-Veg /Dinner

    Serves: 10

    Ingredients

    • Chicken thighs (with skin and bone-in)- 10 pieces

      Butter- 3 Tbsp

      Honey- 1.5 Tbsp

      Garlic- 5 Cloves

      Brown Sugar- ½ cup

      Basil (dried) - ½ tsp

      Oregano (dried)- ½ tsp

      Thyme (dried)- ½ tsp

      Pepper- As per taste

      Salt- As per taste

      Chilli flakes- ½ tsp

      Potatoes (small)- 5 pieces

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add salt and pepper to the chicken thighs and keep them aside.

      2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

      3. Use a skillet or a frying pan and melt butter. Use medium-high heat.

      4. Once the butter is melted, add the chicken but make sure the skin side is down. Place the potatoes as well after pricking them with a fork.

      5. Sear the chicken for 2-3 minutes per side till it is brown. Once done, place the chicken on a plate.

      6. Add garlic to the skillet after loosening the browned bits from the bottom of the pan by adding one tsp of butter.

      7. Cook the garlic for 30 seconds and then add chilli flakes, honey and mixed herbs (thyme, basil and oregano) till everything is mixed well.

      8. Once done, turn off the heat and place the chicken on the skillet.

      9. In a preheated oven, roast the potatoes and chicken for 40 minutes, till the time you can see the juices flowing from the chicken. Once the pink colour disappears, the chicken will be ready to eat.

      10. On a serving plate, place the chicken and add the sauce and potatoes.

      11. Drizzle pan sauce over chicken thighs and potatoes when serving. If you don't like potatoes, you can add the veggies of your choice.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - Serves 10
    • Calories - 177
    • Carbohydrates - 44 g
    • Fiber - 6.1 g

    More DIWALI News

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 110 Users]
    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion