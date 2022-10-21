Just In
Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe
Food and festivities are a match made in heaven. Well, Diwali is almost here and amid crazy celebrations, who doesn't like an easy one-pot recipe? When you spend less time prepping and washing utensils, you tend to enjoy your dinner more with your loved ones.
This recipe is so simple, and convenient that it will always satisfy your soul. The dish is full of healthy ingredients and is a stunner for busy weekends when you are too tired to prepare huge, complex meals. It is a must for all meat lovers. This Diwali, become a crowd pleaser by preparing this easy one-pot crunchy and tender chicken thigh dinner recipe.
How To Prepare Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Non-Veg /Dinner
Serves: 10
-
Chicken thighs (with skin and bone-in)- 10 pieces
Butter- 3 Tbsp
Honey- 1.5 Tbsp
Garlic- 5 Cloves
Brown Sugar- ½ cup
Basil (dried) - ½ tsp
Oregano (dried)- ½ tsp
Thyme (dried)- ½ tsp
Pepper- As per taste
Salt- As per taste
Chilli flakes- ½ tsp
Potatoes (small)- 5 pieces
-
1. Add salt and pepper to the chicken thighs and keep them aside.
2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
3. Use a skillet or a frying pan and melt butter. Use medium-high heat.
4. Once the butter is melted, add the chicken but make sure the skin side is down. Place the potatoes as well after pricking them with a fork.
5. Sear the chicken for 2-3 minutes per side till it is brown. Once done, place the chicken on a plate.
6. Add garlic to the skillet after loosening the browned bits from the bottom of the pan by adding one tsp of butter.
7. Cook the garlic for 30 seconds and then add chilli flakes, honey and mixed herbs (thyme, basil and oregano) till everything is mixed well.
8. Once done, turn off the heat and place the chicken on the skillet.
9. In a preheated oven, roast the potatoes and chicken for 40 minutes, till the time you can see the juices flowing from the chicken. Once the pink colour disappears, the chicken will be ready to eat.
10. On a serving plate, place the chicken and add the sauce and potatoes.
11. Drizzle pan sauce over chicken thighs and potatoes when serving. If you don't like potatoes, you can add the veggies of your choice.
- People - Serves 10
- Calories - 177
- Carbohydrates - 44 g
- Fiber - 6.1 g
