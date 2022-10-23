Just In
Diwali 2022: Easy And Delicious Kesari Jalebi Recipe
A popular sweet in North India, Jalebi is a delicacy etched in everyone's memory when festivities are around. A simple and crispy sweet dish, this is prepared on several auspicious festivals and occasions and is loved by people across all age groups. We bring to you a Jalebi recipe prepared with a twist. This one has Kesari flavour and will leave you hungry for more everytime you taste it. Check out the recipe here!
How To Prepare Kesari Jalebi Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 10 people (20 servings)
-
- Corn flour or All purpose flour- 3 cups
- Ghee- 1 ½ cup
- Curd (thick and sour)- ½ cup
- Lemon (Wedges)- 3
- Water- ¾ th cup
- Sugar- ¾ th cup
- Oil for deep frying
- Food colour (red/orange)- 2-3 drops
- Cardamom- 6 (crushed into powder)
- Rose Water- 1 tsp
For Garnishing
- Saffron- 1 pinch (5-6 strands)
- Pistachios- 1 tablespoon
- Milk- 1 tablespoon
-
For Batter- To make the Jalebi batter, add maida, yoghurt, cornflour, lemon and food colour and water in a mixing bowl. Check for lumps and remove them by mixing them well.
Once you achieve a consistency that is thick and flowy at the same time, then cover it and keep it aside.
After 10 minutes, add baking soda and mix them really well. Keep it aside for 5 hours.
For Sugar syrup- To make the sugar sytup, add sugar, and water and cook it on high heat till the sugar dissolves completely. Add Kesar strands, and cardamom powder and cook on medium heat till you can see the liquid slightly thickening, like one string consistency. Once the water is cooled, add rose water and lemon wedges.
Take a pan and heat it, add ghee or oil. Also, pour the batter into an empty bottle with a nozzle that can be squeezed.
When the oil is hot, make spiral circles of your choice by squeezing the batter.
Fry and cook them till it becomes crispy. Flip them when one side is done and turn it to the other side when the colour is golden.
Once you remove them from the pan, put them in the sugar syrup and after 30 seconds again flip them.
Repeat the process till your batter lasts.
Garnish with sliced pistachios, kesar (saffron) and team it up with either rabri or milk. Remaining you can store it in an airtight container.
- People - Serves 10
- Calories - 150
- Protein - 0 mg
- Carbohydrates - 5.6 g
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Fiber - 5.6 mg
